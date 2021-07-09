It’s no secret that the Dexter series finale was disappointing. Fans weren’t just disappointed. They were absolutely devastated! How were they supposed to react to that ending!? It was a hard pill to swallow for everyone, but luckily a Dexter revival was announced! And the Dexter revival is coming to San Diego Comic-Con! How exciting is that!?

The series ended several years ago, and to say it was controversial would be an understatement. It was something no one saw coming, but not in a good way. Honestly, the final season of Dexter was by far the worst in the season.

It wasn’t just the finale, which saw Dexter retire somewhere and become some kind of lumberjack. It was that the final season didn’t address questions fans expected them to address for years. They came close during the show’s second season, and then… sort of dropped it.

Everyone wanted to see Dexter get found out. Can this revival fix that? We certainly hope so!

Well, Dexter himself, Michael C. Hall, confirmed that the Dexter Revival is coming to San Diego Comic-Con! The show will get its own panel where we will learn new information on the series, and fans must be incredibly excited!

Killer #Dexter updates coming on July 25 at San Diego @Comic_Con. Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/lkpMdMktzl — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) July 8, 2021

Hall recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly, recently. He revealed a little bit about the ideas behind the show, as well as people approaching him about them. Hall had three separate opportunities to revive Dexter and turned them down.

“I’ve been approached, unofficially, many times in the streets by people who have ideas. But… I think there have been probably, before this, three legitimate ideas or concepts of what we might do and none of them felt right. This one, a lot of it has to do with time passed,” he continues. “This is going to happen in real time, as if as much time has passed since the finale happened. And yeah, we kind of just got the creative band back together again. Clyde Phillips is back, who was the showrunner for the first four seasons, running the show. And Marcos Siega, who is one of the directors. He’s like, ‘We’re gonna shoot it like a long, 10-hour movie. It was a combination of the scripts and the timing. I always thought maybe the time will reveal itself when it’s the right time to do it and it did. And I’m excited. I was just visiting the sets the other day and it’s real. It’s really happening.”

Are you excited for the Dexter revival? Any ideas on what might be coming? Let us know in the comments below!