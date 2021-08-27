The CW shocked us a few days ago when it announced the upcoming Armageddon event. It’s an Arrowverse crossover without being an Arrowverse crossover. It still sounds really awesome, with a bunch of returning Arrowverse actors. Now we know that Despero is the Armageddon villain for The Flash event! That’s pretty exciting, don’t you think?

Despero is an interesting pick, and his unique look will certainly shock fans. I’m excited to see whether or not The CW can pull off the Despero look without making him look silly. For context, he has three eyes and a pink fin on his head. Yeah, I know… but The CW has pulled off some awesome stuff in the past, so I can’t wait!

Entertainment Weekly has revealed that Tony Curran will be bringing Despero to life for the event. In regards to Despero’s motives, Entertainment Weekly writes “Despero is described as “a powerful and intelligent alien possessing incredible powers.” After leaving his home world of Kalanor, he traveled to Earth “on a deadly mission, one whose outcome will decide the fate of humankind and put hm on a collision course with Team Flash.”

Here is the official description of Armageddon, straight from The CW!

A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.

Well, if you weren’t excited for Armageddon before, maybe you are now! It looks like there is no corner of the DC Universe that The CW isn’t allowed to touch! Now that we know that Despero is the Armageddon villain, we have a stronger sense of what this event will be like! Are you excited? Let us know in the comments!