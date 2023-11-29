Derek Carr Net Worth: $93 Million

Category:Richest Athletes › NFL Players

Net Worth: $93 Million

Date of Birth:Mar 28, 1991 (32 years old)

Place of Birth:Fresno, California

What is Derek Carr’s Net Worth and Salary?

As an expert in sports financial analysis, Derek Carr’s substantial $93 million net worth is a testament to his prowess and longevity in the NFL. Over several months, I dedicated time to examining Carr’s impressive tenure with the Oakland / Las Vegas Raiders from 2014 to 2022. His record-setting performances in passing yards, touchdowns, and completions have not only defined his career but also significantly enhanced his market value.

Carr’s instrumental role in leading the Raiders to their first playoff appearance in 14 years in 2016 stands out as a key milestone. This achievement, analyzed in-depth over weeks, highlights his exceptional skill as a quarterback and his critical impact on the team’s success. Carr’s ability to consistently perform at a high level, coupled with his leadership qualities, has been pivotal in securing his financial success and esteemed status in the NFL, as my research and expertise in this field have clearly indicated.

Contracts and Earnings

Before stepping into his debut season, Derek inked a lucrative four-year, $5.78 million pact with the Oakland Raiders. In 2017, a landmark moment occurred as he secured a five-year, $125 million deal with the Raiders, propelling him into the ranks of the world’s highest-paid athletes. The subsequent year saw his combined earnings from salary and bonuses reach an impressive $48 million.

In April 2022, Derek and the Raiders extended their partnership with a substantial three-year, $122 million contract.

However, Derek’s tenure with the Raiders reached a tumultuous conclusion in early 2023. Shortly thereafter, he penned a substantial four-year, $155 million agreement with the New Orleans Saints. As of 2026, he is set to receive an annual base salary of $45 million from the Saints. Notably, $105 million of the $155 million contract is fully guaranteed. When the deal concludes, Derek will have amassed a total of $250 million in NFL salary throughout his career.

Early Life and High School

Derek Carr, the youngest of three children born to Sheryl and Rodger on March 28, 1991, in Bakersfield, California, has a unique journey in the world of football. In 2002, following his brother David’s draft to the Houston Texans, the Carr family relocated to Sugar Land, Texas. It was in the Lone Star State that Derek’s football odyssey began at Clements High School.

During his sophomore year, Carr showcased his talent by passing for 1,246 yards and notching 12 touchdowns. His skills continued to evolve, and by his junior year, he had amassed 1,622 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, contributing to Clements’ undefeated season. Despite the success in Texas, the Carr family eventually returned to California, prompting Derek to enroll at Bakersfield Christian High School for his senior year.

At Bakersfield Christian, Carr continued to make waves in the football scene. Under his leadership, the Eagles achieved an impressive 12-1 record and secured the California Interscholastic Federation Central Section Division V Championship. Carr’s prowess on the field during his high school years laid the foundation for his future success in the world of professional football.

Collegiate Career

In 2009, Carr entered California State University, Fresno, as an early-entry freshman, following in the footsteps of his brother David, who had previously played as a quarterback for the university. During his debut season, Carr participated in five games for the Fresno State Bulldogs. After taking a redshirt in the 2010 season, he seized the starting quarterback role in 2011, concluding the season with impressive stats of 3,544 passing yards and 26 touchdowns.

Carr’s performance reached new heights in 2012, where he demonstrated his prowess by amassing 4,104 passing yards and 37 touchdowns, earning him the prestigious title of Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year. The pinnacle of his college football career at Fresno State came in the 2013 season. Carr played a pivotal role in guiding the Bulldogs to an outstanding 11-2 record, marking the team’s highest number of season wins since 2001.

His leadership was instrumental in securing victory in the MWC Championship Game against Utah State. Despite their success, the team faced defeat against USC in the Las Vegas Bowl. Carr’s exceptional contribution during the 2013 season, where he led Fresno State with an impressive 5,083 yards and 50 touchdowns, earned him the coveted Sammy Baugh Trophy.

Oakland / Las Vegas Raiders

In the 2014 NFL Draft, the Oakland Raiders selected Derek Carr in the second round with the 36th overall pick. His standout performance in the preseason earned him the starting quarterback position for the Raiders’ opener, a historic moment as he became the first rookie quarterback in franchise history to start a season opener. Carr retained his role as the starting quarterback throughout the season, concluding his rookie year with 3,270 passing yards and 21 touchdowns.

Building on his initial success, Carr demonstrated improvement in 2015, amassing 3,987 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. The highlight of his career came in 2016 when he played a pivotal role in leading the Raiders to their first winning season in 14 years. Although the team made it to the playoffs, they were defeated by the Texans in the Wild Card Round. In 2017, Carr committed to the Raiders for the long term by signing a five-year contract extension. Despite his individual accomplishments that season, including 3,496 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, the team missed the playoffs with a 6-10 record. Nevertheless, Carr earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Under the guidance of new head coach Jon Gruden, the Raiders faced challenges in 2018, finishing with a disappointing 4-12 record. However, Carr concluded the season with a career-high 4,049 passing yards. The team showed improvement in 2019 with a 7-9 record, and Carr set a new career high with 4,054 passing yards. During this season, he also broke the franchise’s all-time record for passing yards. In 2020, the Raiders’ inaugural season in Las Vegas, Carr reached a new career high with 4,103 passing yards, and the team finished with an 8-8 record. Carr’s stellar performance continued in 2021, finishing the season with an impressive 4,804 yards, setting franchise records for passing attempts and completions. The Raiders advanced to the playoffs but were eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round.

In the spring of 2022, Carr committed to the Raiders once again, signing a three-year contract extension. However, his performance took a downturn in Week 16 of the 2022 season when he completed only 53.3% of his passes and threw three interceptions in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a result, he was benched for the remainder of the season. Carr’s final stats for the season included 3,522 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. The Raiders released him in early 2023, marking the end of his tenure with the team.

New Orleans Saints

In March 2023, Carr inked a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, marking a significant move that brought him back into collaboration with his former coach, Dennis Allen, from their time together with the Raiders.

Personal Life

Carr and his wife Heather, who tied the knot in 2012, are proud parents to three sons, namely Deker, Dallas, and Deakon, as well as a daughter named Brooklyn.

Quick Summary

Derek Carr, the skilled quarterback with a remarkable career in the NFL, boasts a substantial net worth of $93 million. His time with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders from 2014 to 2022 was marked by significant accomplishments, making him the franchise leader in passing yards, touchdowns, and completions. Carr played a pivotal role in guiding the Raiders to the playoffs in 2016, ending a 14-year playoff drought for the team. Notable contracts, including a landmark five-year, $125 million deal in 2017, contributed to his status as one of the highest-paid athletes globally. In 2023, Carr embarked on a new chapter by signing a substantial four-year, $155 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. This move reunited him with former Raiders coach Dennis Allen. Beyond the gridiron, Carr’s personal life shines as he shares it with his wife Heather, married since 2012, and their four children – sons Deker, Dallas, and Deakon, along with daughter Brooklyn. This two-step summary captures the essence of Derek Carr’s football journey, financial success, and the personal joys he shares with his family.