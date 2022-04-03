Denzel Washington Shares His Thoughts on Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

The whole world has been talking about Will Smith’s on-stage altercation with Chris Rock, but while the incident attracted attention, like a good friend, Denzel Washington was one of the first to console him.

Per Variety, that changed this morning when The Tragedy of Macbeth star attended bishop T. D. Jakes’ International Leadership Summit, where he also addressed the Will Smith scrutiny by repeating the sentiments he shared at the award ceremony itself.

Well, there’s a saying, ‘When the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong.’ The devil goes, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something right. And for whatever reason, the devil got ahold of him that night.

Apparently, after Smith smacked Rock and yelled “keep my wife’s name out your f——g mouth,” Washington escorted the actor to the wings after he was calmed down. Smith then arrived on stage to accept his award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (King Richard) and broke down weeping.At the end of his speech, he recalled what Denzel had told him a few moments before: “In your highest moments, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.”

While many of his fellow workers have condemned Smith for his conduct in the last few days, Washington has doubled down on his more tolerant viewpoint.

Meanwhile, Smith announced on Saturday that he is resigning from the Academy following a preliminary inquiry by the organization to see whether he has broken any of their standards.