Dennis Collins Net Worth

Dennis Collins, an American entrepreneur and a dedicated authority in the Jeep restoration domain, has meticulously cultivated a net worth of $33 million through his entrepreneurial endeavors, particularly through Collins Brothers Jeep. Located in Wylie, Texas, this specialized establishment has thrived under Collins’ stewardship for an impressive duration of 29 years, showcasing unparalleled expertise in the niche of Jeep restoration and conversions, with a focused commitment to the Wrangler and CJ series Jeeps. Collins’ extensive involvement in this field, combined with his strategic appearances on the reality show “Fast N’ Loud” alongside his friend Richard Rawlings, has significantly amplified his recognition, further cementing his reputation as a leading figure in the automotive restoration industry.

Early Life

Phil Collins’ lifelong fascination with cars traces back to his childhood, where playing cops and robbers on his bedroom rug involved maneuvering Matchbox and Hot Wheels toy cars. During his high school years, Collins cruised in a stylish blue 1966 Ford Mustang. He furthered his education, earning degrees in Economics and Finance from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Career

Following his college years, Dennis Collins swiftly recognized the immense advantages of owning his own business. In 1984, he founded Collins Bros Jeep, a venture dedicated to outfitting Jeeps with parts and providing top-notch servicing. His astute business acumen led him to further success with Black Mountain Jeep Conversions. While Jeep remains his primary focus, Collins’ passion for classic cars remains unwavering.

Collins’ expertise extends to Healeys, having owned or worked on over 200 vehicles, including the iconic Goldie, a 100-6 show car. Notably, he is the proud owner of the first-ever Nash-Healey produced in 1950, a car often debated as the first true sports car. Beyond serving Jeep enthusiasts, Collins has a unique talent for discovering rare, low-mileage classic cars. For every Jeep transaction in his shop, a classic car under his curation finds a new home.

Dennis Collins gained widespread recognition through his appearances on the reality show “Fast N Loud” alongside fellow car enthusiast Richard Rawlings. The duo, who became friends in 1996 during a Harley Davidson invitational, shares a passion for motorcycles. Collins, along with Jay Riecke, is a regular buyer on the show, which also features renowned fabricator Aaron Kaufman.

Collins’ car collection includes remarkable acquisitions, such as the Lawn Man Mustang, a Super Boss 429 horsepower car, purchased for less than $100 thousand, despite its market value exceeding $2 million. In 2017, Collins set world records at Barrett-Jackson auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona, by selling six of his Mustangs. These record-breaking sales included a 1994 Ford Mustang GT Convertible, a 1989 Mustang LX Hatchback 5.0, a 1999 Mustang 35th Anniversary Convertible Limited Edition, a 1990 Ford Mustang Convertible 7UP Limited Edition, a 1999 Triple White LX Convertible, and a 1985 Ford Mustang SVO Hatchback, fetching impressive prices ranging from $44 thousand to $82.5 thousand.

Personal Life

Dennis Collins, residing in Texas with his wife Kim since their marriage in 1993, shares a life with their two grown children who have embarked on independent journeys.

Notably, Collins, in partnership with Richard Rawlings, holds a significant place in Cannonball Run history. The duo, who are Cannonball record holders, achieved the world record for the fastest time in the Cannonball Run. Their remarkable accomplishment in 2013 involved covering the 2811-mile distance from New York to Los Angeles in an impressive 31 hours and 59 minutes, shattering the record that had remained untouched since 1979. The astounding feat translates to an average driving speed of 87.6 MPH.

Real Estate

Collins’ residence sprawls across a generous two-acre property, featuring a 7,964 square-foot ranch-style home accompanied by a standalone two-building garage complex. The climate-controlled garage has ample space for over 20 cars and incorporates a sizable workshop. The property boasts additional amenities such as a private baseball diamond, convertible to a helicopter pad, a fenced dog run, and world-class outdoor facilities. The meticulously designed yard includes a professional sound system, a unique V-shaped double-sized pool, a fire pit with a double-sided fireplace, and a fountain that transforms into a hot tub accommodating 16 individuals.

The main house offers an exquisite living experience with a gourmet kitchen, three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and a guest wing featuring its own kitchen, living room, along with one-and-a-half baths and one bedroom. The residence is adorned with skylights, three fireplaces, a wine cooler, a wet bar, and an enviable dream closet. The master suite boasts a 600-square-foot boutique closet, accessible via a private staircase, and includes a sitting room and a balcony overlooking the pool. Situated in the tranquil town of Murphy, Texas, approximately 30 miles from downtown Dallas and 38 miles from DFW Airport, the property resembles a self-contained resort. It was listed for sale at $1.988 million in 2017.

Notably, Collins and his wife opted to construct their new contemporary home on a golf course.

