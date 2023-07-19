Death of a Unicorn Starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega Will Continue Filming Despite Strike

SAG-AFTRA recently made headlines as they announced their decision to join the ongoing strike initiated by the Writers Guild of America. Unfortunately, negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached an impasse, resulting in a complete halt of production for major film projects. However, due to a contractual stipulation, certain independent films are allowed to continue production. Among these fortunate projects is A24’s highly anticipated film, Death of a Unicorn, featuring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega in the roles of father and daughter, respectively. The movie will be directed and written by Alex Scharfman and is scheduled to commence filming in Hungary in the near future.

Details regarding the film’s plot are currently scarce, but it is known that Death of a Unicorn revolves around a father and daughter who encounter a unicorn while driving home. A spokesperson for A24 clarified that the studio is not affiliated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, enabling them to proceed with the production of their independent films. As the duration of both the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes remains uncertain, the news of these low-budget productions being able to continue offers a glimmer of hope.

During a press conference announcing the strike, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, reflected on the union’s 90th anniversary and the accomplishments made in support of working actors throughout the years. He stated, “Today, we embark on a new important chapter in our union’s history. Earlier this morning, the SAG-AFTRA national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers as AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers.”

At present, Death of a Unicorn does not have a confirmed release date. Stay tuned for further updates on the SAG-AFTRA strike as more information becomes available.

