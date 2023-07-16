‘Deadpool 3’ See Hugh Jackman’s New Wolverine Suit with His Cowl

Ryan Reynolds has been collaborating closely with Marvel Studios on the highly anticipated third installment of the Deadpool franchise. Deadpool 3 marks Marvel Studios’ first venture into producing a film in the Deadpool series, and fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the movie will maintain its beloved R rating.

In an exciting development, Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, and fans will finally see him donning the character’s iconic costume. While the first look lacked the Wolverine cowl, a talented artist on Instagram, @Spdrmnkyxxiii, took it upon themselves to create a design showcasing Jackman with the cowl. The fan art portrays Jackman in the revealed costume, complete with the cowl, and holding Deadpool.

The dynamic between Wolverine and Deadpool is expected to be filled with animosity, as revealed by Jackman himself. The cast of Deadpool 3 will feature returning actors such as Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapičić, Brianna Hildebrand, Karan Soni, and Leslie Uggams, alongside newcomers Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin.

Jennifer Garner will also make her return as Elektra, and there are rumors of Ben Affleck reprising his role as Daredevil/Matt Murdock, potentially signaling a farewell to the previous Fox universe of films. Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3 is scheduled for release on May 3rd, 2024, and fans are eagerly anticipating this exciting continuation of the franchise.