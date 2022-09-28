Watch! Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Together and Discuss Wolverine an Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds has finally confirmed that a third Deadpool movie is in the works, after much speculation from fans and the media.

In a video uploaded to his social media accounts, the actor/writer/producer of the franchise announced the film’s release date, which will be September 6, 2024. However, he also revealed who would star alongside him in the new movie: Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

The actor retired after Logan in 2017, so it’s a shock that he could be talked into returning. Maybe the possibility of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe played a role in his decision.

“We’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for, uh, a good long while now,” Reynolds says in the video “I’ve had to really search my soul on this one His debut in the MCU, of course, has to be unique. It is essential that we remain authentic to the character. They must have new impetus and reasoning, new significance. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart It’s been a difficult task that has pushed me to dig deep inside myself. And I…I have nothing Yeah…Just…completely.. empty up here And terrifying But we did have one idea.”

Reynolds then questions from his seat on the couch:”Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” This is when Jackman walks into the frame behind him and takes a bite out of an apple. As he climbs some stairs, he replies: “Yeah, sure, Ryan.” The video concludes with the punchline which you can find below.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy, the creator of The Adam Project and Free Guy, and written by Bob’s Burgers’ Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are also said to return to contribute to the script, as did writers from Deadpool 2, including Ryan Reynolds.

But that’s not all! This new video shows Reynolds and Jackman explaining the plot of Deadpool 3.

Quick explainer video that tackles…

1) Timeline questions

2) Logan canon

3) MCU FAQ

4) Whether we can do this all day or not pic.twitter.com/50lBsfYS5p — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2022

