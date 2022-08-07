‘Deadpool 2’ Star is “Feeling Lucky” about a Sequel’s Return to the MCU

News of the San Diego Comic-Con weekend came and went without any announcements of Deadpool, but instead of getting dejected, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans redirected their attention to D23 in August as a potential source for significant Deadpool 3 updates.

After all, Ryan Reynolds has been back in training for some time now, and not only have the Merc with a Mouth’s first two solo adventures arrived on Disney Plus, but he’s also returned to the gym ahead of his long-awaited feature-length debut as the world’s biggest franchise seems to have taken forever.

The story will be based on a script from regular writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, with Reynolds making Marvel Cinematic Universe history by becoming the studio’s first co-producer of a standalone blockbuster.

The next step after everything is confirmed will be to assemble a supporting cast, according to Domino star Zazie Beetz, who told The Hollywood Reporter that she’s ecstatic about the chances of a comeback.

“Well, I can’t, obviously, really say anything, but I feel lucky. I just can’t really divulge or say anything, so we’ll see, I suppose.”

If the Merc with a Mouth does return as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he may well succeed, but as a fourth wall-breaking, self-aware, and tirelessly meta superhero with no ties to his Fox past other than being Deadpool himself, there’s little probability of that happening. There’s so much more to explore with both Beetz’s Domino and Brolin’s Cable that I’m hoping they’ll be invited back.