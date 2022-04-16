DC’s ‘Wonder Twins’ Movie Headed into Production at HBO Max, Starring Riverdale Duo

Despite the recent completion of the Discovery merger, which has prompted rumors of a major structural change at DC, HBO Max’s live-action adaptation of Wonder Twins hasn’t stopped development.

KJ Apa and Isabel May, better known as Zan and Jayna from the hit Netflix series Riverdale, will star in the streaming exclusive. The film was only revealed a few months ago, yet production is expected to begin this summer in Atlanta, with Black Adam and Rampage co-writer Adam Sztykiel making his directorial debut.

As of yet, no plot specifics have been provided, but based on the Wonder Twins‘ long and illustrious history in print, we’ve got a fairly good idea where things may be heading. The extraterrestrial title tandem are shapeshifters that unleash their dormant abilities by fist-bumping, with Jayna being able to transform into any animal while Zan is more of a shapeshifter.

On paper, it’s an incredibly ridiculous idea, so it’s fascinating to see that the cast announcement calls Wonder Twins a comedy, which is probably the best way to approach the source material.

The Wonder Twins is the newest high-profile film from Warner Bros. and DC Films, and it’s expected to arrive on HBO Max by late next year based on the shooting schedule.