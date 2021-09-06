DC’s Titans Is Heading To DC FanDome 2021!

Titans is airing its third season on HBO Max right now, and what a season it has been! Titans Season 3 has already seen the introduction of Red Hood, the death of a major cast member, and an awesome portrayal of a live-action Barbara Gordon. Now DC’s Titans are heading to DC FanDome 2021!

We’re not sure what kind of presence the HBO Max original show will have there, especially since it is mid-season right now. That means a trailer is off the table, probably, unless it is a trailer for the remainder of the season.

Hopefully, some of the cast will attend in some capacity, from their homes, and talk about the series and what we can expect going forward. Hell, if we’re really lucky we’ll get a confirmation that season 4 is coming.

Titans is currently about halfway through its fourth season, and we still haven’t seen Tim Drake do anything big. We also haven’t seen Raven or Donna since Raven went off to Themyscira with the Amazons.

Season 3 is going to explore the fall of Jason Todd into his Red Hood persona. The showrunner of Titans, Greg Walker, has discussed Jason’s descent with Collider in a previous interview.

“It’s a good question. And I think the answer to that question begins by looking at where he is at the end of Season 2, where there, he’s in exile from the times after the trauma that he experienced through his ordeal with Deathstroke, and the kind of follow-up to the Titans. In many ways, Jason Todd’s always a tragic character, and struggling not to be one. He’s basically a foster kid, and a kid of the streets, who wants to find someone who believes in him and is struggling to find acceptance throughout his whole life.” he said. He then went on to say, “He reminds me of a lot of people I know [who] were sort of kind of struggling with that same challenge. And he thought he’d found it with Bruce, and then he thought he found it with the Titans. And the struggle for acceptance, and his inability to find it in a way that’s meaningful. And some bad breaks, honestly, that he got, result in him having to kind of find acceptance in the hands of someone who has a different… who doesn’t have good intentions for him. So it felt like the right time to kind of segue that with the villain that we were using this season.”

Since Titans is heading to DC FanDome 2021, let’s all hope we get a season 4 confirmation!