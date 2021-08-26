DC’s Stargirl has been a fun ride ever since it has returned for its second season. We know that things will be taking a dark turn soon, and have already seen hints at that. For example when Cindy’s step-mother was murdered by Cindy/Eclipso. I’m actually really excited to see Eclipso in action! Now The CW has released the DC’s Stargirl 2×04 preview for the episode titled “Summer School: Chapter Four”!

The previous episode saw Mike end up with his own powers, though in the end, he did give them up. It looks like one of his friends will be taking over in that role, and Mike should be able to help him with all of that. Y’know, now that he has some experience of his own.

Episode four looks like it will be as exciting as the last one if not more so. A couple of characters are coming back, it seems! Two villains who were locked up during the events of the first season. You know who I’m talking about, right?

Yep, you guessed it (I’m assuming!). It’s Tigress and Sportsmaster, and I’m getting mixed signals from the trailer for next week’s episode! Are they here to hurt Pat, or just to make a point? Are they still villains? Their daughter sure seems to think they’re innocent.

We’ll find out soon enough, for sure! In the meantime why don’t you give the snyopsis for the episode a quick read, I’ll put it down below!

“THE DEVIL IN THE SHADOWS — As Pat (Luke Wilson) considers whether he should come clean to Courtney (Brec Bassinger) about Eclipso’s past, a surprise visit from Crock (Neil Hopkins) and Paula (Joy Osmanski) catches him and Barbara off guard. A tense run-in with The Shade (Jonathan Cake) provides Courtney with some valuable information. Finally, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) makes her move. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington and Trae Romano also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Taylor Steitz.”

Did you enjoy the DC’s Stargirl 2×04 trailer? Let us know down in the comments!