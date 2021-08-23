DC’s Stargirl has already given us a couple of episodes from its exciting second season. Geoff Johns and the other people working on the show have worked hard to give us an amazing season. Despite the levity and optimism, we’ll be looking at a much darker season soon enough. The CW has released the DC’s Stargirl 2×04 photos! This is our first look at the fourth episode of this season! Will this be the episode Eclipso first appears in? We don’t know but we hope so!

Before we go any farther and give you a look at the photos we thought you might like to read the synopsis for the episode. So we’ve included it below! This is the synopsis for the fourth episode of the second season of DC’s Stargirl!

“THE DEVIL IN THE SHADOWS — As Pat (Luke Wilson) considers whether he should come clean to Courtney (Brec Bassinger) about Eclipso’s past, a surprise visit from Crock (Neil Hopkins) and Paula (Joy Osmanski) catches him and Barbara off guard. A tense run-in with The Shade (Jonathan Cake) provides Courtney with some valuable information. Finally, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) makes her move. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington and Trae Romano also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Taylor Steitz.”

So just based on the synopsis there are already some noteworthy things about the episode. Namely the return of Crock and Paula, two villains from the show’s first season. It looks like they aren’t wasting any time either. The Shade will also interact with Courtney in some capacity.

Well, you probably want to see the photos by now, so check them out below!

So, what do you think of the DC’s Stargirl 2×04 photos? Are you excited about the episode? Let us know in the comments below!