DC’s Stargirl is back on The CW and has already aired two very exciting episodes! We’re glad to have the JSA back on our screens, and this season is looking intense already. We’ve already been introduced to a Green Lantern and have seen The Shade. Next week’s episode, ‘Summer School: Chapter Three’, will introduce The Shade more fully. Here’s the DC’s Stargirl 2×03 trailer! Are you ready?

We’re putting the preview below, and there will be an episode description a little further below as well!

This episode looks to be where the action is starting. There are a couple of things that will be happening in this episode, including a payoff from a tease back in season 1. Fans knew darn well what that pink pen was when they saw it. Now it’s finally going to be utilized.

It looks like Courtney’s step-brother will be using it to release Thunderbolt. He’s going to get superpowers of his own! Will he be a permanent addition to the JSA? We’re not sure yet, but it’s certainly possible!

Finally, the JSA is taking the fight to The Shade. This will be the first real villain they’ve faced off against since the season 1 finale! We have no idea when or how Eclipso will encounter them or if The Shade will even still be around… but it’s fun to think about!

Here’s that episode synopsis we promised you as well!

“JIM GAFFIGAN VOICES THUNDERBOLT IN THIS EPISODE DIRECTED BY LEA THOMPSON — After getting a taste of the superhero life, Mike (Trae Romano) pleads with Pat (Luke Wilson) to let him join the team. Elsewhere, after seeking help from Thunderbolt, the JSA prepare for a confrontation with The Shade. Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, and Meg DeLacy also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septién.”

What did you think of DC’s Stargirl 2×03 trailer? Let us know in the comments!