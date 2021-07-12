Stargirl is heading to The CW next month for an exciting season that sees the return of the JSA. Not to mention the follow-up to several plot threads introduced during the show’s first season! The introduction of Eclipso and the return of Starman are nearly upon us! For now, DC‘s Stargirl 2×01 photos were released and the team is all there?

There’s a ton of them, so we’re going to go ahead and just post them at the end of this article. It should give you folks a pretty decent idea of what to expect when Stargirl returns. We even get some look at new characters joining this season.

One new introduction is Artemis Crock, who many of you might know from the Young Justice series. No word on where the series plans on heading with her for DC’s Stargirl, but it could be either way! She could easily end up hero or villain!

The show is moving to The CW after DC Universe shifted its focus to comic books instead! Fans worried about the change in network apparently shouldn’t. At least, according to Geoff Johns, creator of Stargirl. He spoke to TVLine last summer, where he said:

“Listen, we have an amazing team, an amazing cast, amazing writers, and we’re going to deliver the best show possible. Our goal is to deliver a show that is cinematic and different than all the other shows and is of the utmost quality, and we have a lot of talented people to do that. The pacing, the tone, the world… we’ve already established that, and we have the best VFX house [in Zoic]; they’re not going anywhere. Startup costs are always the most expensive, obviously — the building and testing, and a lot of that we’ve already done. We have some new things to get into, which is exciting, but we wouldn’t do Season 2 if we didn’t think we could make it as good as Season 1, but different. We’re going to explore different story, different thematics, different avenues for the characters. We’re all working incredibly hard on this because we’re so proud of Season 1, and we want Season 2 to be even better. That’s our goal, nothing less.”

You can catch Stargirl on August 10th on The CW! All the episodes will be on their website the day following release! Furthermore, you can catch up on season 1 on HBO Max right now!