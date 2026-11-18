DC is bringing three different corners of its comic book universe into the same release window. Static, Batman: Shadow of the Bat and The Swamp Thing: Hallowed Ground are scheduled to launch on February 24, 2027, under the publisher’s Next Level initiative. The November 16 announcement gives each title a distinct creative team, making the shared date a coordinated publishing launch rather than evidence that readers must buy all three to follow one crossover. [1]

Cody Ziglar and Diego Olortegui lead Static. Deniz Camp and Javier Rodríguez reunite on Batman: Shadow of the Bat, while Steve Foxe and Riccardo Federici take on The Swamp Thing: Hallowed Ground. DC positions Next Level as an opportunity to enter its main comic book continuity through new creative approaches. For readers planning a February pull list, the practical news is a choice between different voices and different kinds of superhero storytelling. [1]

Three titles, three reading experiences

The announcement places Virgil Hawkins back in Dakota City, gives Batman a mystery involving a transformed area of Gotham, and identifies Hallowed Ground as a six-issue Swamp Thing series. Main-cover editions are listed at $3.99 U.S., with higher prices for specified variant formats. These are planned publication details from DC, subject to the usual distinction between an announced schedule and a comic actually reaching the shelf. No advance assessment of the completed issues is implied here. [1]

A shared launch can make discovery easier without flattening the differences between books. Someone following an artist may find a new subject through the same visual voice. Someone attached to a character may decide to try another title because it arrives under the same initiative. The important question is whether each first issue introduces its own immediate problem clearly enough that a curious reader can begin there.

The creative credits deserve attention beyond the headline characters. Comics are a collaboration in which a page’s composition, movement, color and lettering shape how a scene is understood. A writer’s premise may attract an initial look, but the reading experience emerges from the whole page. Checking the credited team is therefore a practical way to choose a new series, especially for readers who have discovered that particular styles suit them better than others.

Static brings a different kind of energy

DC’s character profile identifies Static as Virgil Hawkins, a science-minded young hero whose powers involve electromagnetic fields. The profile emphasizes his humor, his affection for family and friends, and the challenge of balancing ordinary obligations with superhero responsibilities. It dates his first appearance to Static #1 in 1993 and locates his home base in Dakota. Those are broad character foundations, rather than a substitute for the new series’ specific circumstances. [2]

That combination offers storytelling possibilities beyond spectacular displays of electricity. Science can shape the way a hero investigates a problem. Humor can reveal confidence or conceal uncertainty. Everyday responsibilities can make a rescue meaningful because the reader understands what the character has interrupted to attempt it. A new first issue has to decide which of those qualities to establish immediately and which to develop over time.

For someone returning after a long gap, the most useful reading approach is to let the new story explain its present. Familiarity with an earlier version can enrich the experience, but it can also create expectations that a new creative team is deliberately changing. Looking first at what this Virgil wants, what stands in his way and how he responds gives the issue a fairer chance than judging it only as a checklist of remembered details.

Batman and the limits of preparation

Batman’s official DC profile describes a hero without metahuman abilities who depends on training, observation, technology and preparation. Bruce Wayne’s resources are considerable, but they do not remove the need to understand an unfamiliar threat. That distinction is particularly useful for a mystery: the dramatic question is not simply whether Batman has enough equipment, but whether he can correctly interpret what is happening before choosing how to respond. [3]

Cody Ziglar at Dragon Con in September 2026; archival portrait. Photo: John Manard / WikiPortraits. Source · CC BY-SA 4.0. Original uploaded unchanged; display sizes may vary.

A story involving a changing environment can challenge that confidence visually. A street that should be familiar may become difficult to navigate. An ordinary room may contain a detail that changes its meaning. Comics can hold the reader inside that uncertainty through framing and the sequence of panels. Those are potential strengths of the premise, not descriptions of scenes verified in the forthcoming issue.

Readers following Camp and Rodríguez from another project can also watch how a collaboration adapts to a new central character. A recognizable team does not guarantee identical storytelling. The useful comparison is how the creators direct attention, establish mood and control the pace of discovery. A new Batman series can be most interesting when it gives that partnership a problem requiring a different solution from its previous work.

Swamp Thing carries history into a new series

DC’s general Swamp Thing profile centers on Alec Holland and the idea of a being connected to plant life. It dates the character’s first appearance to House of Secrets #92 in 1971. That historical profile should not be confused with the lead identified for the new announcement, Levi Kamei. Keeping those names distinct helps readers recognize that a familiar title and a long-running concept can encompass more than one central figure. [4][1]

For a new reader, that is an invitation to ask what the current story explains rather than assuming every earlier chapter is compulsory. A character with a long history can be introduced through a clear present-tense situation. The first issue needs to establish what this particular person is experiencing, how the setting affects them and why the next decision matters. Background becomes useful when it sharpens those questions rather than delaying them.

The announced six-issue length provides a different kind of commitment from an indefinite monthly run. A limited series can still connect with a larger universe, but its advertised scale gives the reader an approximate sense of the journey. That may appeal to someone who wants a sustained story with an identifiable boundary. It also gives a creative team a clear structural challenge: build momentum across installments while making each chapter worth reading on its own.

Choosing a place to begin

The strongest reason to pay attention to this coordinated launch is its range. A reader can choose a young hero, a detective or an unusual supernatural lead without changing publishers or waiting for unrelated release windows. Shared branding helps make that range visible. It should not replace the more useful information contained in the title, creative credits, format and actual first pages.

Anyone considering an order can bring the full series name, issue number and preferred cover format to a local comic shop. A cover variation is a purchasing choice, not proof of additional story content. Readers can also check the individual issue’s audience information before choosing a book for someone else. The three titles share a launch date, but their tone and intended readership should be assessed separately.

February’s publication will ultimately have to turn an appealing announcement into satisfying pages. For now, DC has supplied a concrete date and three creative pairings worth comparing. The opportunity is straightforward: find a character or a team that sparks curiosity, begin with the new first issue, and judge the result by how effectively it makes a large fictional universe feel immediate and understandable.

Sources and reporting credit

[1] DC Publicity | Static, Batman and Swamp Thing take DC Next Level into 2027. November 16, 2026.

[2] DC | Static official character profile. Accessed November 18, 2026.

[3] DC | Batman official character profile. Accessed November 18, 2026.

[4] DC | Swamp Thing official character profile. Accessed November 18, 2026.