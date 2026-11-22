A November 21 preview offers a first look at the 80-page DC holiday anthology before its November 25 release.

DC is spending Thanksgiving week with the characters who usually interrupt the festivities. DC’s Naughty List #1, an 80-page holiday one-shot, is scheduled for November 25. Poison Ivy, Livewire, Catman and Mr. Freeze are among the characters DC names in its listing. David Brooke published the issue's advance preview at AIPT on November 21, giving readers a look at the special before it reaches shops. The publisher lists a $9.99 U.S. cover price.

There is a clue to the anthology's approach in the distance between its named settings. A story set in Arkham Asylum can make a holiday feel like an interruption of an existing routine. A story in the Phantom Zone has the opposite opportunity, bringing a familiar tradition into a setting that seems removed from ordinary routines altogether. The anthology gives its contributors space to make those kinds of choices without settling on one tone for the entire issue.

Familiar faces in different settings

A holiday issue has a basic advantage. Readers can often arrive with an understanding of the occasion before they know much about the people in the story. A setting, costume or seasonal object can do part of the work normally done by an opening page of explanation. This special has another shortcut in its selection of characters. Freeze's association with cold is instantly relevant to a winter story. Livewire's association with electricity suggests a very different way to think about familiar holiday sights and sounds. Those are possibilities suggested by the lineup, rather than descriptions of how any particular story ends.

An anthology also gives the characters permission to involve the reader for a short visit. A popular villain can carry an extended story in an ongoing book. In a special, a chapter can take one aspect of that character and make a complete turn around it. The reader still gets to meet the character on the page rather than through a list of appearances. The short format can also reward a reader who recognizes a secondary character that would have far less room in a mainline hero's solo issue.

The credits indicate just how much of the issue will depend on differing approaches to that job. The preview lists writers including Dave Baker, Che Grayson, Alyssa Wong, Jude Ellison S. Doyle, Murewa Ayodele, Charles Skaggs and Alex Segura. Its art credits include Laura Braga, Lisa Sterle, Raúl Fernández, Alex Nieto, Ethan Young and Jacob Edgar. A cover credit and an interior art credit describe separate contributions. Young is credited on the main cover and among the interior artists.

For a reader looking for a particular collaborator, the full issue's individual story credits will be more useful than the cover. The group credit on a solicitation establishes who worked on the package. The individual credits tell you which pair produced the story you like, where the letterer and colorist contributed, and whose other work you may want to find later. That is one of the pleasures of a seasonal special with a broad bench of contributors. It can be a sampler of storytelling approaches in addition to a visit with familiar characters.

The cover carrying a much older holiday reference

Comic book readers looking at the book before release may come across more than one front cover. DC solicited a main design from Young and variants by Sorah Suhng and Nathan Szerdy. Dan Greenfield of 13th Dimension identified a specific comics-history reference in Szerdy's version. It reworks the holiday cover of 1944's Sensation Comics #38, putting Wonder Woman's foe Cheetah into the composition. Greenfield also pointed out that the older issue had already returned in a facsimile edition. His comparison gives the new variant something more specific to offer than a contemporary picture of a familiar character.

A cover homage can work on two levels. A buyer who has never seen Sensation Comics #38 can read the scene without a history lesson. Someone who has seen the older page can look for what the new drawing preserved and what it moved or replaced. Figure placement and the rhythm of a composition may carry much of the reference. A reworked expression, change of costume or recognizable foe then gives the newer cover a different role in the current issue.

The homage also helps explain the flexibility of a variant cover. The main illustration has to introduce the general premise of a comic readers are seeing for the first time. A variant often has room to choose a single corner of the book's identity. Here it can use one long-running character and one old cover to capture the idea of a holiday being taken over by the rogues. That is an interpretation of the cover choice. The publisher's announced stories and credits are the references for what actually appears inside.

What to expect at the shop

There is one issue to look for, with different ways to buy the same anthology. Cover options give a collector different jacket art. The designation #1 is common to all of them. The one-shot format makes this a self-contained purchase in the practical sense that readers are buying a complete holiday special rather than the beginning of a separately solicited monthly storyline. The listings do not establish individual store inventory, so readers who care about a particular cover can identify it by the artist's name.

Eighty pages also set a different reading expectation from a regular single issue. A quick pass through the preview can give a sense of whether the humor or atmosphere appeals to you. The complete special rewards making room for changes of pace between stories. Anthologies can be read in one sitting, or a reader can leave a story for another day without having to hold dozens of unresolved plot details in mind. That flexibility matters around a week when people may be reading in the time between other plans.

What DC is selling on November 25 is a holiday issue that trusts recognizable villains to carry its short stories. The early pages are an invitation to see how the contributors play with that assignment. The historical variant makes the same argument in a single picture, pulling an older Christmas image forward and giving one of its places to a familiar adversary. A long-running superhero publisher can do both at once, using the holiday as a reason to find a new angle on characters who usually arrive in somebody else's book.

Sources

DC Preview: DC’s Naughty List #1 — AIPT, David Brooke, November 21, 2026

DC’s Naughty List #1 — DC, On-sale listing, November 25, 2026

DC’s Naughty List: 2026 Christmas Issue Homages Sensational Golden Age Wonder Woman Cover — 13th Dimension, Dan Greenfield, August 22, 2026

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