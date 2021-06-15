DC Made “Harley Quinn” Cut Batman and Catwoman Oral Sex Scene for Season 3

How far is too far for Batman? We now know the answer. Batman has a no-killing policy, which was subsequently broken in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. And now, during an interview with Harley Quinn showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, revealed there’s one line that Batman won’t cross.

According to the interview, Batman can never go down on a woman. And that woman was Catwoman.

“In the third season of ‘Harley’ we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’”

Honestly, it could open up a new line of toys all together… kidding! I think the idea isn’t so much of what can and can’t happen on this show. The reality is that they are probably more concerned about freeze framing and screen grabs and what may come of Batman in this position.

The Season 2 finale of Harley Quinn finally confirmed the relationship of Harley and Ivy together. This next season will focus on them developing their relationship.

Harley Quinn season 3 is expected in late 2021 on HBO Max.