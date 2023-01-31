DC Fans are Publicly Ripping Apart Dwayne Johnson and Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson may not be eagerly awaiting the news of what James Gunn and Peter Safran are brewing up for the DCU, despite its imminent hype to become a massive conversation topic in popular culture.

It’s certainly understandable why Dwayne Johnson is hesitant to return for a Black Adam sequel. After all, it took him 15 years of hard work just to get the first one off the ground – and it ended up being less than successful at the box office. This led to his immediate exit from the franchise after only one flick that failed to meet expectations despite its high levels of anticipation before release. However, DC fans still feel inclined to roast The Rock despite this disappointment.

As we await the upcoming announcements, social media trolls are gleefully reminiscing on Black Adam‘s unsuccessful and laughable attempts to overturn the status quo.

before tomorrow’s dcu announcement by james gunn, let’s remember how we got here in the first place… #DCStudios pic.twitter.com/z6NydigGxg — Beep (ATLA era) (@thebeepthemeep) January 31, 2023

i hope you two enjoyed your time at dc because come morning your outta here @GalGadot @TheRock https://t.co/tLqsnXx4X2 pic.twitter.com/TlvpfNo9BW — ant is obsessed with the tlou (@STOKELEYANT) January 31, 2023

Considering how well The Rock evaluates potential DC futures, this is a compliment to Zachary. — Bryan Fritchie 🇺🇸🐗 LGB! FJB! ⏺️  (@bfritchie) January 31, 2023

Although it was anticipated, Gunn and Safran’s disregard for star power or public opinion has made this move even more certain. Their commitment to doing things their own way rather than conforming to the demands of others is a great decision that will surely pay off in time.

Sure, it’s okay to occasionally please the fans. But building an entire shared universe on this base is a high-stakes move – even if there’s no doubt that some will be disappointed when the first wave of plans are revealed.