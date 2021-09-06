DC FanDome 2021: Wonder Woman Historia

The DC FanDome is nearly upon us and the DC FanDome 2021 is looking like it will be even bigger than last year’s! And last year saw the first The Batman trailer which was pretty epic all on its own. Wonder Woman Historia is joining the DC FanDome 2021 lineup, and the book frankly sounds amazing.

The whole reason behind all of this is because this October we’ll be celebrating the 80th anniversary of Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman is one of the most popular characters in the world and for good reason. I love Wonder Woman as much as the next guy, and I’m glad we’re celebrating her birthday in style.

There are a ton of items coming out to celebrate this occasion, but this one looks really awesome. Wonder Woman Historia is a black label mini-series being released by DC Comics which chronicles something not very much explored in Wonder Woman’s lore.

Let’s not forget the fact that this is a black label series. The books will be larger and can contain more mature themes and art. That means there are no limits to what we could potentially see in Wonder Woman Historia.

Kelly Sue DeConnick will be writing the series and Phil Jiminez will be taking on the role of the artist. This series is going to explore the past of the Amazons, and we’re talking about the far past. Like I said above, this is stuff we don’t normally see covered.

This series has been in the works for several years, but it’s finally releasing in time for the 80th anniversary of the character. The first book is releasing this October, literally a few days after the DC FanDome 2021. The second book is coming this Spring with the third one finally dropping in the Fall.

Look forward to learning the Amazon’s secret history this October when Wonder Woman Historia #1 releases. And look for some updates on the series at DC FanDome 2021!