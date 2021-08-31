DC FanDome 2021: The Batman Should Have A New Trailer There! Are You Excited?

When the first trailer for The Batman came out, I nearly lost my mind. I’m not even sure that I can handle another trailer. Alas, that seems to be the reality of the situation. DC FanDome is back for 2021, baby, and it will be a whole day of DC events and news! Reports indicate that The Batman should have a new trailer at the event! How excited are you, especially after the first trailer was so awesome!

I’m going to put the first trailer down below, so you can check it out again! Or you can watch it for the first time if you haven’t seen it yet. If you haven’t seen it, by the way, you really should.

The Batman has been plagued by delays ever since the Pandemic started, and something always seems to go wrong. Luckily, the problems may be at an end since the film is done filming, I believe. That means they just gotta finish it off in post production and send that baby off to the movie theatres.

Surprisingly little is known about the film, especially in a world where even though spoilers are so closely guarded we know so much about a film before it releases. The roles of several characters are still being kept secret, but we’ll be looking forward to seeing them in the finished product.

Unless the film is hit with any more delays we should be able to see it in March 2022, which actually isn’t that far off. The film really does look awesome, and a new trailer would make us even more excited for the DC FanDome taking place on October 16.

What do you guys think, though? Are you excited about the fact that The Batman should have a new trailer at the DC FanDome? Or do you think we won’t even get one? Personally, I can’t even wait. I think it’s going to be awesome!