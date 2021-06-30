David Tennant And Michael Sheen Are Returning For Good Omens Season 2 Confirmed!

It looked like we might never get a second season of Good Omens! It’s been two years since the first season aired, and fans loved it! It’s taken so long that even the most devoted fans were starting to lose hope. Luckily, David Tennant and Michael Sheen are returning for Good Omens season 2!

Amazon has finally made the excellent decision to renew the show for a second season. Our favorite angel and demon will reunite for a second season on Amazon Prime video, for a bunch more shenanigans.

To be fair, the show was always meant to be a limited series. That means that season 2 wasn’t ever actually supposed to happen and we just lucked out. We’re certainly not going to go and complain about this, though, are we?

Neil Gaiman, one of the creators of the novel the show is based on, and one of the producers of the show, is coming back. It seems like he has more stories to tell about Aziraphale and Crowley. No relation to Crowley the demon from Supernatural.

Deadline were lucky enough to break the news, where they also informed us that we’re going beyond the source material! That’s right, book lovers! You can’t go ahead and ruin it for the rest of us now, so take that!

These ideas for the second season aren’t completely random though. Neil Gaiman released a statement about season 2! He says a lot of the ideas for the show’s second season come directly from him, and the other co-creator Sir Terry Pratchett. They had ideas for a sequel that never ended up becoming a reality.

“It’s thirty-one years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel. I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there.”

Alright, so are you ready for Good Omens season 2? I know a ton of people are! Let us know in the comments below! And be sure to catch Good Omens on Prime Video when it releases!