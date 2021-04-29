David Ramsey Will Be The Green Lantern On The Flash – And It Should Happen Soon!

We’ve known for a bit of time now that David Ramsey will be The Green Lantern on The Flash, we just don’t know when. It shouldn’t be too long, though! The Flash is already several episodes into its newest season, so surely the appearance isn’t too far off! Diggle is a fan favorite character, and people are stoked to see him come back!

David Ramsey is one of the most beloved actors in the CW Arrowverse and was last seen in the Arrow series finale. According to Deadline, Ramsey, “will return to direct five episodes in the DC Universe, including the new series Superman & Lois, and Supergirl. Additionally, Ramsey will guest star in five episodes across the Arrowverse, returning as fan favorite John Diggle in Superman & Lois, Supergirl, The Flash and Batwoman, along with a mystery role in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which is being kept under wraps.”

And, it will start with The Flash.

The Flash showrunner, Eric Wallace, told TVLine that Diggle’s big development will be weighing on him when he arrives in an upcoming Season 7 episode.

“When we last saw Diggle, he had a situation at the end of Arrow that he needed to deal with,” Wallace said. “So, he arrives to help Team Flash in the back half of the season carrying the weight of that problem. And the question is how can he help Team Flash when he’s got something even bigger on his mind? And that’s where the story is.”

It was previously reported that Ramsey will return as Green Lantern across all of the shows. In the series finale of Arrow, Ramsey’s John Diggle moved to Metropolis after finding an emerald ring, presumably the power ring worn by Green Lantern in the pages of DC Comics. There has been speculation that Diggle might return at some point as the Green Lantern, so stay tuned.

Ramsey has a history with directing in Arrowverse, having directed two episodes of Arrow. But, the big news is how much we’ll be seeing Ramsey across all of the CW series. That’s a lot of shows to have Ramsey appear!

“I remain in awe of the imprint these shows have had on television and I’ve been blessed for the better part of a decade to be a part of them both in front of and behind the camera,” said Ramsey to Deadline. “To say I’m excited beyond belief to return to the Berlantiverse would be an understatement. I can’t wait to continue telling these stories.”

We’re hoping that Green Lantern will materialize for Diggle/Ramsey. The character and actor both deserve the elevation to a legendary superhero in the Arrowverse. This couldn’t happen to a better person. We’re really looking forward to it! Let us know your thoughts!