A 1974 Jensen Interceptor Convertible that Historics Auctioneers identifies as a former car of David Prowse is listed for its November 28 sale at Mercedes-Benz World in Weybridge, England. Prowse supplied Darth Vader’s physical performance in the original Star Wars trilogy. The burgundy Jensen is cataloged as a road car with a connection to the actor. For fans who normally encounter Vader through props, costumes and production sketches, that distinction is what makes the listing interesting.

TheForce.net reported the listing on November 24, and Historics has put the car in its Brooklands Velocity catalog with an estimate of £37,000 to £43,000. Friday is the second scheduled viewing day. The auction is set to start Saturday at 9:30 a.m. local time. That is the session start, rather than a promise that the Jensen will come up at that minute. At the time of writing the estimate remains the one in the catalog. A result will require a later record of what happened in the sale.

The part of Vader that belonged to Prowse

Lucasfilm’s November 2020 tribute identifies Prowse as the actor who created Vader’s physical presence in the original three films. His work was particularly important in moments when the audience couldn’t rely on facial expression. Where he stood in relation to the other actors, how much time he took to turn and when he stopped moving could all change what a scene communicated. There was a person working out those choices underneath a costume designed to keep that person almost entirely out of sight.

An object connected to the actor can offer a small way to think about the difference between the two. There are features of a film role that belong to an entire production. How it is lit, what can be heard and what one performer wears result from many people’s work. The Jensen has a much narrower connection to Prowse. Its appeal comes from the person credited with having owned it, the life of the object and what remains of the records that let a later owner connect the two. It can be interesting for exactly those reasons without any appearance in a Star Wars scene.

Prowse’s career also makes the note in the catalog a particularly British piece of fan history. Historics and Lucasfilm both point to his work as the Green Cross Code Man, a role familiar to British audiences beyond the original trilogy. That career context can tell readers more about how the name might have been known to people who encountered Prowse outside a convention. It restores a bit of scale to the connection. The person behind Vader had a working life and recognizable interests apart from the part by which much of the world now remembers him.

What the auction listing actually documents

Historics describes a Series III convertible in burgundy with a beige leather interior. Its entry identifies the car by its registration and chassis number and lists the registration document and various bills and receipts among the accompanying material. It notes maintenance dating back to earlier work by Richard Appleyard Engineering. The catalog is the source for the ownership attribution, vehicle history given here and the estimate. It is useful to keep those things distinct from any claims a fan might encounter in a shortened repost of the listing.

That matters with a vehicle because separate records answer different questions. A receipt can help identify work performed at a particular time. A registration document helps establish the identity of the vehicle being discussed. A statement in a catalog can point readers toward an earlier owner but may not tell them when that person bought the car, how they used it or how long they kept it. The history is strongest when those records can be read together. This feature relies on the published attribution and does not assume a more detailed ownership timeline than Historics provides.

The car itself remains a recognizable grand tourer when the famous name is taken out of the description. It has a Chrysler V8 and the open seating arrangement of the convertible. Those particulars explain why Jensen enthusiasts may compare the vehicle with other Interceptors before giving any weight to its reported owner. A Star Wars collector may start the other way around. Both approaches eventually benefit from asking which facts belong to this particular example and which describe the model in general.

Following the sale without losing sight of the provenance

Historics lists the site as Mercedes-Benz World at Brooklands and gives separate hours for viewing and the auction itself. Buyers comparing the catalog’s estimate with a later report should pay attention to which figure they are reading. An estimate is the range published in advance. A hammer price reflects bidding at the sale, and other charges may be reported separately. As of the November 27 viewing day, the useful public anchors are the auction date, the existing listing and its estimate.

The sale is one small example of how fan history can turn up away from archives dedicated to film. Production collections bring craft objects together so they can be studied alongside scripts, designs and finished scenes. An auction catalog may put a personal object among similar machines or possessions and mention why this example has a different story. For anyone who comes to it through Vader, the most revealing detail is that the car can still be understood on both levels. It belongs to a particular class of British car and carries a documented auction-house attribution to an actor whose most famous performance showed very little of his everyday life.

Saturday’s result may tell readers what bidders were willing to pay. The better starting point, whether you follow the auction or simply want to read the listing, is how the connection was described in the first place. Prowse’s ownership is the reason the object matters to Star Wars fans, while the condition, identity and history of the vehicle are the reasons the same object can tell a more complete story.

Catalog entries sometimes migrate into later listings without the context in which people first read them. Saving the date and auction name with this one will let a fan distinguish the pre-sale description from whatever comes next. It will also keep the original ownership attribution connected to the right Interceptor when other examples appear in searches.

Sources

1974 Jensen Interceptor Convertible — Historics Auctioneers, November 28, 2026 sale

Car Owned By Dave Prowse Heads To Auction — Chris, TheForce.net, November 24, 2026

David Prowse, the Towering Figure Behind the Armor of Darth Vader, Passes Away — StarWars.com, November 29, 2020

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