Dave Bautista Is Throwing More Shade At Fast And Furious And John Cena And Dwayne Johnson… Uh-Oh!

Another day, another celebrity feud. Okay, this one isn’t a feud, not a full-blown one anyway. Not yet, at least but the day is young and anything could happen! Maybe we’ll see Dave Bautista engage these other two actors in a fistfight. Probably not, though. God, I hope not. Still, Bautista is throwing more shade at the Fast And Furious franchise, and at John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, too!

Dave Bautista is one of several former WWE stars who moved into acting, but it seems like he doesn’t like being compared to the other two mentioned above! We’re not sure why. We think the other two actors are awesome, but what do we know? No one at Fan Fest is a former wrestler, as far as I’m aware!

For a while, people have been saying that Bautista refused to even discuss appearing in The Fast And The Furious franchise. It’s kind of strange since he’d fit right in but he wants nothing to do with it! Could there be more going on here than we know?

He’s also publicly insulted the franchise, so that’s a thing, too…

In the past, while speaking with MovieWeb he straight up dissed The Rock’s acting talents! That’s right, he didn’t mince words. “There is something about The Rock that’s really special. I’d never take that away from him. Would I consider him a great actor? F**k no. The Rock and John Cena are wrestlers who became movie stars. I’m something else. I was a wrestler. Now, I’m an actor.”

And that wasn’t the only time he’s said something like that. He’s also shrugged off the idea of ever appearing in films with the other two former WWE stars, which is really a shame. We have no idea what such a movie would be like, but it sounds pretty awesome to us.

He also shared this tweet, which we’re posting below, to his Twitter. It seems to show a ton of different roles Bautista has portrayed over the years. It seems like he thinks Cena and Johnson are only capable of playing the same role, while he has range.

I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #DreamChaser https://t.co/JFHAaw053F pic.twitter.com/djKZBylIuT — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 26, 2021

We kind of hope it's all part of an inside joke we'll never be privy to… but we doubt it.

You’ll be able to catch Bautista as Drax The Destroyer one last time in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.