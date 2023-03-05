Daryl Dixon’s The Walking Dead Spinoff, Will Possibly Introduce Rick’s Long Lost Brother

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has the potential to bring Rick Grimes’ long-lost brother, Jeffrey Grimes, into the mix. This six-episode miniseries follows Norman Reedus‘ titular character as he becomes stranded in Europe after the series finale of The Walking Dead. As a bonus, it features an incredible array of French and European talent such as Clémence Poésy (Tenet) and Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl). Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to explore what lies beyond with Daryl Dixon! After two former The Walking Dead showrunners, Angela Kang and Scott M. Gimple, collaborated together to create The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon series, Melissa McBride (who plays Carol Peletier – Daryl’s closest friend) was initially set to appear in the project but scheduling issues eventually made it impossible for her participation.

Exploring Paris as the primary location of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spinoff provides fans with an opportunity to witness never-before seen settings in this post-apocalyptic universe. Furthermore, it will be a chance for audiences to encounter Jeffrey Grimes – Rick’s younger brother who has only been featured once in the comic series. As a blood relation to one of the most popular characters on television, viewers are sure to be captivated by his story and journey! Daryl Dixon’s placement in The Walking Dead universe makes him the perfect lead character for a spinoff set in Europe, which could capitalize on his existing popularity.

Rick’s Brother Has A Connection To Europe In The Walking Dead

In The Walking Dead: The Alien, Jeffrey Grimes – Rick’s brother- is depicted as having relocated to Barcelona prior to the zombie apocalypse. When he finds out his older brother has been shot and fallen into a coma, Jeffrey attempts desperately to get back home only for himself to be trapped due to an imposed quarantine. As walkers start multiplying at an alarming rate, unlike his resilient sibling Rick, poor Jeffrey struggles immensely in adapting himself with the new menacing world around him.

At the brink of The Walking Dead: The Alien, Jeffrey is nibbled by a group of walkers and eventually euthanized by Claudia, one of his survivors. Although this happens in the comic book storyline which deviates from TV series’ plot; Rick Grimes dies in comics while he remains missing on television until his spinoff with Michonne premieres. Henceforth, it’s still feasible that Jeffrey might be alive somewhere in Europe when we explore even further into the story through The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

What Jeffrey Grimes Would Mean For Rick & Michonne’s Spinoff

If Jeffrey Grimes is still alive, he can take the voyage back to America with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. In season 11 of TWD, it’s revealed that Rick is missing from Judith and this could be a sign for Jeffrey as well. Therefore, both long-lost brothers may finally reunite in The Walking Dead’s spinoff featuring Rick and Michonne. Owing to its European setting, there couldn’t be a better chance than now for introducing Jeffrey Grimes into the television franchise of TWD through Daryl Dixon’s spinoff!