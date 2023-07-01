Darren ‘Droz’ Drozdov, WWE and Former NFL Player, Dead at 54

Former WWE Superstar and NFL player Darren “Droz” Drozdov has passed away at the age of 54, as confirmed by WWE. The exact cause of death was not disclosed, but Drozdov’s family released a statement confirming the sad news.

In the statement, Drozdov’s family expressed their deep sense of loss and sadness, announcing that he passed away from natural causes. They fondly remembered Droz, who was involved in a tragic in-ring accident during his time with WWE in 1999, which left him quadriplegic.

Despite the challenges he faced, Drozdov maintained a champion’s mindset and lived each day to the fullest for the past 24 years, even though he was paralyzed from the neck down. His family shared his own inspiring words, which epitomize his unwavering positivity: “There is always another day. Just because I’m paralyzed and stuck in a wheelchair, doesn’t mean my life is over. I’ve learned to live again, and my life is far from over.”

Drozdov joined WWE in 1998 following a stint in the NFL. Initially known as Puke, a nickname from his football days, he later adopted the ring name Droz. During his tenure with WWE, he teamed up with The Legion of Doom (Hawk and Animal) and Price Albert. However, his professional wrestling career was tragically cut short when he suffered a severe neck injury during a taping of WWE SmackDown on October 5, 1999. The incident occurred while facing D’Lo Brown, who slipped during a move, causing Drozdov to land on his head and fracture two vertebrae in his neck. The match was never televised as it was pre-recorded.

In 2014, Drozdov discussed the incident with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, expressing his lack of animosity towards D’Lo, acknowledging that accidents happen in the world of sports and wrestling.

Prior to his wrestling career, Drozdov had played in the NFL for teams like the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Denver Broncos. According to Pro Football Reference, he appeared in six games for the Broncos as a defensive lineman during the 1993 season.