Daredevil Star wants Disney+ Revival Now that Show Arrives on the Streaming Service

Many fans were concerned that Netflix’s decision to remove all Marvel TV series from the service in March would leave them permanently unavailable.

They didn’t have to worry too long, as Disney+ confirmed that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will arrive on Disney+ as soon as March 16.

Fans of Charlie Cox‘s Daredevil have been working for a long time to bring the show back, and this renewed attention has fueled their ongoing efforts. With Amy Rutberg (who played Marci Stahl on the program) suggesting as much, it appears that the fever is spreading among the cast.

The chances of a Daredevil revival are now higher than they’ve ever been. Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk were brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Kevin Feige announcing that these appearances will not be limited to one time.

This may simply imply that we’ll see Cox in smaller roles in the MCU movies and TV shows (he’s rumored to appear in legal comedy She-Hulk this summer), but it would be a shame if we didn’t get a full movie or TV series about his street-level experiences.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has said that the MCU “could be the next ten years of my life,” so maybe he already knows what’s coming but needs to keep it under wraps for now.

All three seasons of Daredevil will debut on Disney+ on March 15.