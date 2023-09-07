Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

Actor Danny Masterson of That ’70s Show Faces 30 Years in Prison Following Conviction

Danny Masterson’s Legal Woes Culminate in Prison Sentence

Danny Masterson, once a beloved figure on the hit TV show “That ’70s Show,” recently concluded a sexual assault trial. The trial initially ended in a mistrial, as the jury was divided and couldn’t reach a consensus. However, a subsequent trial was initiated earlier this year. This second time around, Masterson was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women nearly two decades ago. CBS News reports confirm that the actor has received a prison sentence ranging from 30 years to life.

Details of the Conviction: Assault Incidents in 2003

Back in 2003, when Masterson was still a key player on “That ’70s Show,” he was convicted of assaulting two women, ages 28 and 23, within his Hollywood Hills residence. The actor, who is now 47 years old, has been in custody since the verdict was declared on May 31st. Initially, a third charge involving another victim was also in play, but the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on that count. Consequently, it was later revealed in July that the actor would not face retrial for the third case, which involved allegations from an ex-girlfriend.

Legal Developments: Unsuccessful Attempts to Postpone Sentencing

In a later development, Masterson’s legal team endeavored to push back the sentencing date, but their request was not granted by the presiding judge.

Comments from the District Attorney: An Acknowledgement of Courage

District Attorney George Gascón of Los Angeles took the opportunity to praise the women who stood against Masterson. He was quoted as saying, “Their bravery and fortitude serve as a beacon for us all.” Although Gascón expressed some disappointment that the jury didn’t return a guilty verdict on all charges, he also conveyed respect for their final decision.

Impact on That ’90s Show: Masterson’s Role Not Reprised

The absence of Masterson from the spin-off series “That ’90s Show” has been conspicuous. The first season of this sequel, which premiered on Netflix earlier this year, featured nearly all of the original cast. Names like Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Forman, as well as other notable appearances, were seen. Nevertheless, Masterson, embroiled in legal battles, was notably absent, and his character, Hyde, was not even acknowledged in the series.

Speculations on Hyde’s Whereabouts: A Creative Take

Debra Jo Rupp, a fellow cast member, offered her take on where Hyde might be, in an interview with Vulture. She mused, “I would assume Hyde is somewhere abroad, engrossed in a mysterious political affair.” The interview prompted some to speculate on whether the character was serving time, to which Rupp retorted, “Let’s just say he’s wrapped up in a political saga.”

Future of That ’90s Show: Second Season Sans Hyde

“That ’90s Show” has been confirmed for a second season. However, given Masterson’s recent legal entanglements and subsequent conviction, it appears highly unlikely that the character of Hyde will make a comeback or even be mentioned in future episodes.

A Closure to the Legal and Professional Chapter for Masterson

The sentencing of Danny Masterson marks the end of a tumultuous legal chapter for the actor, impacting not only his personal life but also his professional engagements, most notably his absence from the sequel to “That ’70s Show.” As the justice system concludes its role in this matter, the ripple effects on Masterson’s career and legacy continue to unfold.