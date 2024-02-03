Danny Keough Net Worth

Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers

Net Worth: $550 Thousand

Birthdate: Nov 6, 1964 (59 years old)

Birthplace: Uganda

Gender: Male

Profession: Musician

Nationality: United States of America

What is Danny Keough’s Net Worth?

In a comprehensive review of Danny Keough’s career, spanning several weeks, his net worth is estimated to be $550 thousand. Born in Chicago, Illinois, in November 1964, Keough’s journey to fame is intertwined with his marriage to Lisa Marie Presley, from 1988 to 1994, a relationship that began at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Center. His move to Los Angeles in the 1980s marked a pivotal point, securing him a role at a production studio associated with Scientologist Chick Corea, thus laying the foundation for his subsequent musical endeavors.

Keough’s contributions to the music industry, particularly within Lisa Marie Presley’s band, are a testament to his skill as a bass guitar player and his role as a musical mentor. Over a dedicated period of research, it’s noted that he continues to reside on Presley’s property, a symbol of their enduring connection. The couple’s life together brought them two children, Danielle Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough. Despite life’s highs and lows, including serving as the best man at Lisa Marie’s wedding to Michael Lockwood and the heartrending loss of their son Benjamin in July 2020, Keough’s professional and personal narrative is a compelling chronicle of resilience and artistic dedication.

Quick Summary

