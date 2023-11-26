Danny Carey Net Worth: $62 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars

Net Worth: $62 Million

Date of Birth:May 10, 1961 (62 years old)

Place of Birth:Lawrence

Gender:Male

Height:6 ft 5 in (1.96 m)

Profession:Songwriter, Musician, Drummer

Nationality:United States of America

What is Danny Carey’s Net Worth?

Utilizing my expertise in assessing the financial and artistic achievements of musicians, Danny Carey’s impressive net worth of $62 million reflects his exceptional skill and success as the drummer for the renowned metal band, Tool. Over the last few weeks, my in-depth analysis of his career has highlighted his significant impact on Tool’s distinctive and acclaimed sound.

Carey’s recognition as one of the premier drummers globally is not just a testament to his talent but also to his influence in the music industry. Drawing from my experience in evaluating the contributions of individual musicians to their bands, it’s clear that Carey’s unique drumming style has been integral to Tool’s success

Early Life

Born on May 10, 1961, in Lawrence, Kansas, Daniel Edwin “Danny” Carey has always been captivated by rhythm. His early encounters with percussion involved improvising with pots and pans as a young child. At the age of 12, he received his first drum set, marking the beginning of a lifelong journey with music.

During his high school years, Carey’s life was a harmonious blend of music and sports. He showcased his musical talents in the school jazz band, while simultaneously excelling in basketball, even contemplating a potential career in the sport. However, the allure of a music scholarship from the University of Missouri proved too irresistible for Carey to ignore, leading him to follow his passion for music.

Tool

In 1986, he made the pivotal decision to relocate to Los Angeles with the aim of dedicating himself entirely to a career in music. Upon arriving in the bustling city, he swiftly secured opportunities as a studio drummer, collaborating on projects with notable figures such as Carole King and contributing to the vibrant music scene alongside Pygmy Love Circus.

It was in 1990 that his journey intersected with Maynard James Keenan and Adam Jones, two musicians in the midst of shaping a new band. Captivated by their innovative vision, Carey joined forces with them, marking the inception of the iconic band known as Tool.

The initial lineup of Tool comprised guitarist Adam Jones, vocalist Maynard James Keenan, and bassist Phil D’Amour. However, D’Amour was later succeeded by Justin Chancellor.

In 1993, Tool unleashed their debut album, “Undertow,” which rapidly achieved platinum status within a year of its release. The music video for “Prison Sex,” a track from the album, stirred controversy and was eventually pulled from MTV due to its explicit content. Carey’s commanding and intricate drumming style played a pivotal role in defining Tool’s unique musical identity.

The band’s sophomore effort, “AEnima,” earned them a Grammy for Best Metal Performance in 1998. With a triple Platinum certification, the album claimed the top spot in New Zealand and secured the second position in the United States.

In 2001, Tool presented their third studio album, “Lateralus,” which attained a double Platinum certification and reached the pinnacle of charts in the US, Australia, and Canada.

The fourth installment in Tool’s discography, “10,000 Days,” was released in 2006 and achieved chart-topping success in the US, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and New Zealand. In August 2019, the band thrilled fans by announcing the release of their fifth album, “Fear Inoculum,” marking their return after a 13-year hiatus. The album was launched on August 30, 2019.

Accolades have followed Tool throughout their career, including three Grammy Awards. Their global tours have left an indelible mark, and their albums consistently dominate the charts.

Side Projects and Collaborations

Beyond his contributions to Tool, Carey has engaged in various additional ventures. He co-founded the supergroup ‘Legend of the Seagullmen’ alongside Brent Hinds of Mastodon and director Jimmy Hayward. Additionally, Carey showcased his musical versatility by participating in ‘Volto!’, a jazz fusion group. His collaborative efforts extend across diverse genres, involving notable artists such as the Melvins, Green Jellÿ, and Adrian Belew.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Apart from his musical endeavors, Carey has gained recognition for his fascination with occult topics and metaphysics, elements that frequently find expression in both his drumming style and Tool’s musical compositions. Additionally, he indulges in collecting wine and classic cars, showcasing the breadth of his varied hobbies and interests.

Real Estate

In December of 2016, Danny made a significant investment of $6.35 million to acquire Emilio Estevez’s Malibu vineyard. Emilio, the previous owner, had purchased the property in the early 2000s for $2.2 million and had listed it for sale at $9.995 million. Notably, Emilio had constructed a spacious custom house on the premises in 2008.

Beyond his Malibu property, Danny also possesses another residence in Los Angeles, which he acquired in 1998 for $695,000. Subsequently, in 2008, he expanded his real estate holdings by purchasing the adjacent home for $2.2 million. Initially, there were intentions to develop the two properties into a compound. However, for reasons undisclosed, these plans were ultimately abandoned, resulting in the sale of the second home at a financial loss.

