Danielle Darrieux Net Worth: $25 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth:$25 Million

Date of Birth:May 1, 1917 – Oct 17, 2017 (100 years old)

Place of Birth:Bordeaux

Gender:Female

Profession:Actor, Singer

Nationality:France

What was Danielle Darrieux’s Net Worth?

Early Life

Born on May 1, 1917, in Bordeaux, France, Danielle Yvonne Marie Antoinette Darrieux hailed from a family steeped in musical traditions. Her early years saw her delving into the world of cello at the Conservatoire de Musique. At the youthful age of 14, she made her foray into the realm of cinema with a notable debut in “Le Bal” (1931). As she transitioned into her late teens, Darrieux swiftly ascended to become one of the prominent leading ladies in French cinema, leaving an indelible mark with her performances in films like “Mauvaise graine” (1934), which marked the directorial debut of the legendary Billy Wilder.

Hollywood and International Recognition

During the latter part of the 1930s, Darrieux garnered the interest of Universal Studios, prompting her to enter into a contractual agreement and relocate to Hollywood. Her stint in the United States featured her sharing the screen with seasoned actors like Douglas Fairbanks Jr. in the film “The Rage of Paris” (1938). Nevertheless, the outbreak of World War II compelled her to return to France.

World War II and Personal Life

Upon coming back to France during the wartime, Darrieux persistently engaged in the film industry, even amidst the German occupation, a choice that stirred considerable controversy. Her marital journey involved three unions, with her second marriage to Porfirio Rubirosa, a Dominican diplomat, lasting merely a few months. The initial and final chapters of her matrimony unfolded with directors—Henri Decoin and Georges Mitsinkidès, respectively.

Post-War Success

Following the war, Darrieux experienced a surge in her career, collaborating with esteemed directors like Max Ophüls in productions like “La Ronde” (1950) and “The Earrings of Madame de…” (1953). Another notable project was “5 Fingers” (1952), directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, which contributed significantly to enhancing her global recognition in the film industry.

Transition to Stage and Television

During the 1960s, Darrieux embarked on a triumphant shift from the silver screen to the realms of stage and television, showcasing her remarkable versatility as an actress. Notably, she took center stage in theatrical productions like “Coco” (1971) and graced the screens in well-received mini-series such as “Les Gens de Mogador” (1972-1973). This adeptness in navigating diverse forms of media not only underscored her talent but also solidified her enduring significance in the entertainment industry.

Death

Danielle Darrieux passed away on October 17, 2017, reaching the remarkable age of 100, leaving behind a legacy that spans the realms of film and entertainment.

