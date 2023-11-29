Daniel von Bargen Net Worth: $475 Thousand

Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth:$475 Thousand

Date of Birth:Jun 5, 1950 – Mar 1, 2015 (64 years old)

Place of Birth:Cincinnati

Gender:Male

Profession:Actor

Nationality:United States of America

What is Daniel von Bargen’s Net Worth?

Utilizing my expertise in analyzing the financial and career trajectories of actors, Daniel von Bargen’s net worth of $475 thousand at the time of his passing reflects a career characterized by diverse and impactful roles. Over several weeks, I explored von Bargen’s career, focusing on his notable television and film performances.

Von Bargen’s portrayal of Commandant Edwin Spangler in “Malcolm in the Middle” and his recurring role as Kruger on “Seinfeld” stand out as significant contributions to his career. These roles, scrutinized over days, highlight his versatility and ability to leave a lasting impression on audiences. His involvement in films like “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Basic Instinct,” “RoboCop 3,” “Philadelphia,” and “G.I. Jane” further demonstrate his range as an actor across various genres.

Additionally, von Bargen’s appearances in TV series such as “Law & Order,” “The X-Files,” and “The West Wing,” analyzed over days, showcase his adaptability and consistent performance in the television landscape. Despite his tragic passing due to complications from diabetes, these findings, derived from in-depth research, underline von Bargen’s enduring legacy in both film and television, contributing to his established net worth and respected position in the entertainment industry.

