Daniel Craig, James Bond Himself, Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth Ii

Following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth‘s death, several individuals have gathered and expressed their sadness, including a surprising former colleague of the Majesty herself — Daniel Craig.

According to The Metro, Craig’s publicist released a statement expressing the actor’s regret at Queen Elizabeth’s death and stating that he would be “profoundly missed” According to reports, the James Bond star has conveyed his condolences to the Royal Family. He also expressed sorrow after hearing the news and offered his condolences for those affected.

“I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with the royal family, those she loved and all those who loved her. She leaves an incomparable legacy and will be profoundly missed.”

The Queen met with him in person at the 2012 London Olympics, when they co-starred in the “Happy and Glorious” segment. The BBC claimed that she never revealed to Her Majesty’s family that she was acting in the opening ceremony.

“In fact, the Queen never told her family she was doing it. That was one of the stipulations, that she would agree to be part of it but she didn’t want them to know. So if you actually see, when she take her seat. You would see her family going ‘oh nice one mum’.”

Although the Queen has appeared in a few television specials and documentaries over the years, some might say that her acting career started small with her involvement in the 2012 Olympics. Ten years later, she made a short film appearance with Paddington Bear as they have tea during the 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s succession to the throne.

At 4.30 PM BST, the Buckingham Palace made an announcement to the public that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away peacefully in her sleep. Before her death, there were concerns about her health reported by close family and friends. The other members of the Royal family had already been on their way to the Balmoral estate during her final moments.

The official dates of the Queen’s funeral have not been announced yet, but her body will be returning to London tomorrow.