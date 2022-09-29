‘Dancing With The Stars’ Host Tyra Banks Blasted for ‘Creepy’ Comment

Tyra Banks is once again at the center of controversy after making a comment about Charli D’Amelio on Dancing With the Stars. Fans have called her out for what they believe was a “creepy” remark made during Monday’s Elvis Presley-themed episode. According to The Sun, the moment in question took place when Tyra complimented Charli’s dance skills.

The panel gave Charli and partner Mark Ballas rave reviews for their quickstep routine to Presley’s “Bossa Nova Baby.” on Monday night. They did, however, have one constructive criticism, recommending that she keep her neck and head out more often. When D’Amelio and Ballas returned from receiving their score from the judges with Banks remarking, “Now, I love your neck. You have the most beautiful neck in the world. I love it.” I couldn’t help but agree.”

It wasn’t long before there were viewers who chimed in with their own interpretations. “I mean, this is very on-brand for Tyra. The enthusiasm is there, but the hosting skills are lacking. Nothing new here.” wrote one person. The enthusiasm is there, but the hosting abilities are lacking. There’s nothing new here, according to Reddit users. Her comment was not well received by Reddit users in general. One user even remarked, “This isn’t a thing, she gave a compliment. Y’all making it weird.” Others felt that what she said was fine. A fan of DWTS stated, “It was creepy!” You all making it strange,’ one user commented.’