‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Wish Tyra Bank Didn’t Remain Host on the Newest Season

Published on September 20th, 2022 | Updated on September 20th, 2022 | By FanFest

On Monday, Dancing With the Stars debuted on Disney+ in its entirety. Despite this, there is one element of the show that fans are still dissatisfied with – its host, Tyra Banks. It’s apparent from fan tweets that they didn’t want Banks to join the rest of the cast in migrating to Disney+.

Although Banks will be the primary host of Dancing With the Stars, Alfonso Ribeiro will also play a role in hosting. According to TV Line, he released a statement about his excitement for the news, saying, “Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host. Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

Despite the inclusion of Ribeiro, Banks’ position in the film is still a topic of discussion. It’s safe to say that they aren’t vibing with her as a host right now.

'Dancing With The Stars' Eliminates Fan-favorite TV Star During Disney+ Premiere

 

Really?

I hope that we can vote Tyra off the show and have Alphonso as the only host. #dwts #DWTS31

Fans of Banks aren’t fans of hers. They aren’t a fan of hers.

Why?

When you discover that Dancing With The Stars is migrating to Disney+ there are no breaks from Tyra talking. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/P8VqJITnAj

Ahead of Season 31, DWTS made several changes – one being that fan-favorite Banks remained on the show.

Not Feeling It

It’s that time of year again, when I get to feel secondhand embarrassment through Tyra on Dancing with the Stars.

Fans have now made it a habit to express their dissatisfaction with Banks every season.

Nope

This season of Dancing with the Stars is off to a good start, except for Tyra Banks.#DWTS

Banks has been hosting DWTS for three seasons now, but fans still don’t seem to appreciate her role on the show.

Go Tyra!

Tyra looks fantastic #dwts

While there are some avid DWTS fans that are routing for Banks, it seems as though they make up a small percentage.

Bye

Can I text “fire Tyra” to 21523 #DWTS

This is Banks’ first season as a co-host alongside Ribeiro. Will fans react to him negatively as well?

Again?

#DWTS still cant stand Tyra 🙄

Even though it’s now based on Disney+, DWTS is still the show that fans love. Banks would have been better off not participating in this one, if going by fan reactions on Twitter alone.

