‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Wish Tyra Bank Didn’t Remain Host on the Newest Season

On Monday, Dancing With the Stars debuted on Disney+ in its entirety. Despite this, there is one element of the show that fans are still dissatisfied with – its host, Tyra Banks. It’s apparent from fan tweets that they didn’t want Banks to join the rest of the cast in migrating to Disney+.

Although Banks will be the primary host of Dancing With the Stars, Alfonso Ribeiro will also play a role in hosting. According to TV Line, he released a statement about his excitement for the news, saying, “Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host. Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

Despite the inclusion of Ribeiro, Banks’ position in the film is still a topic of discussion. It’s safe to say that they aren’t vibing with her as a host right now.

Really?

I hope that we can vote Tyra off the show and have Alphonso as the only host. #dwts #DWTS31

Fans of Banks aren’t fans of hers. They aren’t a fan of hers.

wish we could vote Tyra off and just have Alphonso as host #dwts #DWTS31 — j (@jaderaer) September 20, 2022

Why?

When you discover that Dancing With The Stars is migrating to Disney+ there are no breaks from Tyra talking. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/P8VqJITnAj

Ahead of Season 31, DWTS made several changes – one being that fan-favorite Banks remained on the show.

When you realize now that Dancing With The Stars is on Disney+ there are no commercials to get a break from Tyra talking. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/P8VqJITnAj — Nicolette NuVogue (@NikkiNuVogue) September 20, 2022

Not Feeling It

It’s that time of year again, when I get to feel secondhand embarrassment through Tyra on Dancing with the Stars.

Fans have now made it a habit to express their dissatisfaction with Banks every season.

It’s that time of the year again when I get to experience secondhand embarrassment through Tyra #DWTS — Gabriella Patti-Meadows (@GabriMaria2) September 20, 2022

Nope

This season of Dancing with the Stars is off to a good start, except for Tyra Banks.#DWTS

Banks has been hosting DWTS for three seasons now, but fans still don’t seem to appreciate her role on the show.

This season of Dancing with the Stars looks promising. Except the part where they kept Tyra Banks.#DWTS — Amber (@Here4BSB) September 20, 2022

Go Tyra!

Tyra looks fantastic #dwts

While there are some avid DWTS fans that are routing for Banks, it seems as though they make up a small percentage.

Tyra looks fantastic #dwts — Rose, in autumn (@castle_roogna) September 20, 2022

Bye

Can I text “fire Tyra” to 21523 #DWTS

This is Banks’ first season as a co-host alongside Ribeiro. Will fans react to him negatively as well?

Can I text “fire Tyra” to 21523 #DWTS — Emily Gallt (🧣Taylor’s Version🧣) (@gallty) September 20, 2022

Again?

#DWTS still cant stand Tyra 🙄

Even though it’s now based on Disney+, DWTS is still the show that fans love. Banks would have been better off not participating in this one, if going by fan reactions on Twitter alone.

#DWTS still cant stand Tyra 🙄 — Tanny (@tannita0818) September 20, 2022