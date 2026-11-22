The Holiday Special’s Sunday program gives the X-Force creator a dedicated signing space at NTX Arena in Lewisville.

Dallas Comic Show is changing the purpose of one room for the final day of its November Holiday Special. The November 22 schedule at NTX Arena in Lewisville turns the event’s usual Q&A space into a signing area for Rob Liefeld. The convention lists the comic-book creator for Sunday only. Regular admission is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Central, with VIP access beginning at 11:30 a.m. The organizer expects him to sign during the show around a lunch break.

That is a different kind of convention appointment from a panel with a fixed start time. Attendees can consult the schedule for access hours, then take into account time in the signing line. The organizer’s guest notice identifies Liefeld with books and characters including X-Force, Cable and Deadpool, alongside his work as an Image Comics co-founder. The bigger draw for readers may be the chance to decide which part of that career they would put on the table in front of its creator.

The Sunday layout and the Saturday program

Dallas Comic Show uses the lower level of NTX Arena, on the front side of the mall facing Interstate 35, according to its official dates and schedule. The organizer specifically distinguishes it from a different event upstairs. That is an important detail for people planning a short visit. Looking for the lower-level show saves time before entering a queue, and choosing the correct entrance matters more when one guest has only a single appearance day.

Saturday’s lineup used the Q&A area for a series of conversations involving voice actors, writers and screen performers. Its listings included an anime voices session and a discussion with author Joe R. Lansdale and Keith Lansdale joined by artist Mark A. Nelson. The schedule even shows a revision for the final afternoon Q&A. On Sunday the room’s role changes. The published plan reserves it for the Liefeld signing, which gives his queue space without implying there will be another Q&A at a particular hour.

The organizer says VIP pass holders get line jumps ahead of general admission where described. Its announcement also identifies a separate advance signature package. Those pieces of information answer different questions. Access to the building and the order of a queue concern how a convention allocates its time. Signature fees or package terms concern a particular service. A visitor should use the actual purchase page to see what is included and consult the convention’s instructions before assuming an admission option includes a signature.

Which comic tells the story a reader wants

A career guest is often associated with more than one version of a character. A collector choosing a comic for a signature may care about a first encounter with the character, later cover art, a childhood copy or an issue traded with a friend. The organizer’s list of credits is a starting point for finding a connection. It is different from a checklist promising that every book associated with a franchise will have the guest’s personal contributions on its pages.

Someone choosing among several books can look at the interior credits and the cover artist’s name before bringing a particular edition. A long-running property can have several creative teams across different runs. On a comic with alternate art, the cover alone may not describe the work inside. The distinction makes asking about a particular issue more rewarding. A short conversation can begin with a named cover, an issue number or a collaboration the person actually worked on instead of relying on a broad franchise association.

A personalized autograph and a collectible someone plans to preserve are also different motivations for bringing a book. The first can be worth more to the person because the signed item recalls a conversation. The second may come with specific packaging or handling requirements. A visitor can see what the event offers and weigh that against the purpose for wanting the signature. The published convention schedule can tell people when the opportunity exists. It cannot decide which item has the most meaning to an individual reader.

Ten years of changing venues and formats

Dallas Comic Show traces its first events to Richardson Convention Center in 2016. Its history lists later shows in Irving and Lewisville and describes the return of events in 2021 at Music City Mall. The organizers also record a separate free-admission December event in 2021, alongside other seasonal shows that followed. The timeline shows that a local convention can try different sizes and formats while continuing to present art, fandom and guests in the same region.

That history puts the current Holiday Special in context. The second day is organized around a particular creator encounter while the broader convention keeps the scale of a regional show. The organizer markets the event to fans who want comics, costuming, anime and gaming alongside appearances. Visitors who have a single signing in mind can also reserve some of their time for the booths and people they did not know about when they chose the ticket.

The guest schedule draws a distinction between the creator’s table and a panel. The shared schedule can put a guest at a panel, on a break or at their table at different times. Sunday’s dedicated room makes the first decision easier for a reader with a specific book in hand, while the lunch break is still part of the plan.

Vigilante Collectibles lists the same November 21–22 dates at the Lewisville venue and gives noon to 5 p.m. for Sunday. The convention’s own current schedule is the useful reference for room assignments and queue priorities. Guest availability can shift within the day, which is why the organizer recommends allowing time ahead of closing rather than arriving with only a few minutes left.

Dallas’s final afternoon has a straightforward proposition. The creator is slated to meet fans in a space set aside for the signing, and the rest of the show gives visitors time to browse before or afterward. The anniversary is a reason to look over the convention’s own history. The practical invitation for a comic collector is smaller and more personal. Decide which book or piece of work best represents the connection, confirm the schedule and bring a specific thing to talk about.

Sources

Schedule (Nov 21–22) — Dallas Comic Show, November 17, 2026

Rob Liefeld joins Dallas Comic Show November 21–22, 2026 (appearing Sunday only) — Dallas Comic Show, October 26, 2026

Dallas Comic Show continues its 10th anniversary celebration with a Holiday Special this November 21–22 — Dallas Comic Show, Undated event overview, checked November 22, 2026

Shows & events — Vigilante Collectibles, Undated exhibitor schedule, checked November 22, 2026

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