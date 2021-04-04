Ray Fisher: Cyborg Was In Every Version Of The Flash Movie

We all know about Ray Fisher has a problem with Warner Bros. He didn’t exactly have a good time filming Justice League with Joss Whedon. There have been accusations and then an investigation which ended unfavorably for the Cyborg actor. Unfortunately, I doubt we’ll ever see him return as Cyborg in the DCEU. Now, the actor claims that Cyborg was in every version of The Flash movie. That may no longer be the case though, based on the fact that Ray Fisher probably won’t return. Fisher was reportedly negotiating his return but it seems like they never ended up coming to an agreement.

“About Rick’s Flash, I don’t really know too much about the behind-the-scenes stuff. Ultimately, as I understand it, they just couldn’t come together on what Rick wanted the story to be versus what the other folks may have wanted the story to be. I’ve never had a specific conversation about what that was, but I know one thing: Rick is a dope dude and he’s a consummate professional. But also seeing that he’s a person of integrity and that if it’s not the story that he’s looking to tell, he’s fine to say, ‘Hey, listen, this is just not where I want to be. No harm, no foul.’ If that is the case, if that is what happened, good on him.” Fisher said in an interview with LightCast Podcast.

“As far as I’m aware, there’s never been a version of the Flash film that did not have Cyborg in it. And for Rick’s part, I think his specific perspective would be great for Cyborg to really explore, for us to explore [in] Cyborg’s solo film. Not just from the action side because his stories have a lot of heart and they have a lot of meaning.” Fisher went on to say.

Fisher has said he would never return and support Walter Hamada but has also said he would reprise his role as Cyborg… so we’ll see.