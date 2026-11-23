CQ LABS retitles its Merge Chess project and reshapes how players build a party, upgrade heroes and decide when to face a boss.

Crusaders Quest: Tactics has a playable Steam demo and a first-quarter 2027 window for its full PC release. The timing was reported November 23 by Enduins, and developer CQ LABS has already made an updated demo available under the new title. The project previously circulated as Crusaders Quest: Merge Chess. The November developer update lays out more than a name change. It reworks the path from a player’s first hero selection to the decision to challenge a boss, with a dealer who gives the whole sequence a place to happen.

LoadComplete is the publisher. CQ LABS describes the experience as a board game made by Shasha, one of the witches of Pumpkin City. She deals hero, gear and battle cards, and a player’s choices at her table become the party that goes into the next fight. The free demo was made available again November 16. The first-quarter window belongs to the full Steam release, with no exact date in the U.S. listing checked. Those are separate reasons to look at the game today.

Crusaders Quest TV’s official trailer previews the Tactics demo’s shop, heroes and encounters.

The encounter begins at the card table

The shop is an important place to start because it turns a series of preparations into a visible set of decisions. A hero card can add someone to the team, an equipment option can change a person who is already there, and a battle can produce resources for a later choice. A player can buy or select something useful now. They can also retain enough flexibility to respond after the next draw. The order of choices matters because a run carries the consequences of earlier decisions forward.

That connection is what gives the table a role beyond showing items between fights. Imagine starting with a fighter who can occupy the front line and then drawing several cards that help the same person. Spending on that pattern may make the next fight safer. Another draw could instead open a relationship between heroes the player had never planned to recruit together. The question is how quickly to commit. A strong start can become a reason to experiment with one new role or a reason to keep improving what already works.

The developers tie this setup to familiar characters. The updated demo lets players begin with Lazie, Wilhelm or Nefer from the Heroes of Freedom. That gives a returning franchise player a point of recognition at the start of a run. It also gives a new player three specific identities to compare rather than dropping them into a large roster before they know how recruitment works. Which hero eventually carries the party is a question the choices at the table can help answer.

Familiar characters can grow into new roles

CQ LABS says players can merge matching cards to build a hero from one star up to three. The studio also describes Soulbound Weapons and Sigils as additional ways to develop heroes. That combination can make an early decision matter for a long time. A character acquired when the player is still learning a run may remain useful if more matches or helpful gear become available. An early arrival can become the reference point around which the rest of a group is built.

The developers explain the change by pointing back to two different ideas. Merge Chess already gave players the satisfaction of combining copies. The original Crusaders Quest offered recognizable steps in a hero’s promotion. Tactics brings those ideas to a smaller star scale and gives the player other development options alongside it. For somebody who has followed the mobile franchise, this supplies a more specific link to it than the presence of familiar pixel art alone.

Another piece of the update deals with synergies. CQ LABS says it reconsidered how heroes fight and how they relate to each other in the original game. Building a party with complementary members can trigger effects that do more than increase one person’s numbers. The test for the design is whether a useful combination feels like the result of understanding a team or merely memorizing an instruction. If the roles and effects are clear, a player can recognize why a partnership works and look for a third or fourth choice that supports it.

Choosing when to face a boss

The studio says players build two parties and can choose whether to fight another regular encounter or challenge the boss earlier. The ability to choose the moment gives preparation a measurable consequence. An extra battle can create another opportunity for resources, while an early boss attempt can make sense if a group already has the right arrangement. The choice belongs to the shape of the current run. A team that looks strong enough today may have depended on opportunities that were unavailable in a previous attempt.

ThisIsGame’s November 23 coverage describes the broader PC design in five acts and highlights the division of six heroes into two groups. An automatic battle system puts much of a player’s influence into the work done before the fight. Placement, the roles on the team and the equipment people carry become more important because the player has already committed to the plan. A successful turn of events can show which part of a choice mattered. An unsuccessful one can reveal that a party had nobody prepared for what happened.

What to take from the Steam demo

There are three distinct milestones. The developer put the updated demo back into circulation November 16. November 23 reporting and the Steam listing give readers a first-quarter 2027 target for the full title. An exact full launch day still has to be posted. The demo is most useful as a look at how the revised choices fit together, starting with the name change and proceeding through the shop, card upgrades and timing of encounters.

A returning player has an unusually concrete comparison to make. The developer’s old title emphasized combining pieces. The revised one still uses merging but adds more attention to which characters work together and how the player moves through a sequence of fights. Someone new to the franchise can simply follow one hero through the demo and see how often a decision at the table changes what the group can try next. That is a better indication of the game’s design than the size of a roster. Its identity comes from giving several different choices time to matter before the next fight starts.

Sources

Crusaders Quest: Tactics Brings the Pixel RPG Franchise to Steam in Q1 2027 — Enduins, November 23, 2026

Crusaders Quest : Tactics — CQ LABS and LoadComplete on Steam, Undated storefront, checked November 23, 2026

Crusaders Quest: Tactics Demo Update — A New Adventure at Shasha’s Table — CQ LABS, Steam News, November 16, 2026

Crusaders Quest : Tactics opens a Steam demo ahead of its Q1 2027 release — ThisIsGame Thailand, Betagen, November 23, 2026

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