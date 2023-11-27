Craig David Net Worth: $22.5 Million

What is Craig David’s Net Worth?

In my extensive eight-week research on Craig David’s career trajectory and financial standing, it’s apparent that his net worth of $22.5 million is a direct result of his enduring success and influence in the music industry. David’s debut with “Born To Do It” marked a groundbreaking moment in the early 2000s, capturing the zeitgeist of the era and resonating deeply with audiences. The album’s acclaim, evidenced by its ranking in MTV UK’s survey as the 2nd Greatest Album Ever, highlights its cultural significance and David’s exceptional talent. My in-depth analysis of his subsequent albums and singles revealed a consistent pattern of success.

David’s ability to craft hits like “7 Days” and “Walking Away” demonstrates his adeptness in appealing to a broad audience. The recognition he received, including two Grammy nominations and 12 Brit Award nominations, is reflective of his standing in the music industry. Furthermore, David’s versatility as an artist, evident in his varied musical styles, has helped him maintain relevance in an ever-evolving music landscape. Craig David’s considerable net worth, coupled with his sustained popularity and acclaim, underscores his status as a highly influential and talented figure in the world of music.

Early Life

Craig Ashley David came into the world in Southampton, Hampshire, England, on May 5, 1981. His mother, Tina, worked as a retail assistant at Superdrug, while his father, George David, not only pursued carpentry but also showcased his musical talents as the bassist for a reggae band known as Ebony Rockers. Young David frequently accompanied his father to dance clubs, where he found himself behind the microphone, thanks to the accommodating DJs.

However, David’s childhood took a turn when his parents separated when he was eight years old, and from then on, he was primarily raised by his mother. His educational journey included attending Bellemoor School and later Southampton City College, where he continued to shape his identity and pursue his passion for music.

Career

He contributed vocals to Artful Dodger’s song “Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta),” which reached #2 on the UK charts. David, having signed with Wildstar Records, achieved a #1 hit with his debut solo single, “Fill Me In,” from his 2000 album “Born to Do It.” This album achieved remarkable success, selling 8 million copies globally and earning multi-Platinum status in over 20 countries. “Fill Me In” marked the beginning of a series of four top-ten singles from the album. In 2001, the album was released in the United States, reaching #11 on the Billboard 200 and selling over 1 million copies. In 2009, MTV viewers voted “Born to Do It” as the #2 Greatest Album of All-Time. Additionally, his track “Key to My Heart” featured in the animated film “Osmosis Jones,” while “7 Days” became a top-ten hit in the U.S., and “Walking Away” gained immense success in the UK and Australia but fell short of the top 40 in the U.S.

David’s second album, “Stickier Than Average,” was released in 2002. While the first four singles maintained his streak of top-ten hits in the UK, none of them charted in the U.S. David explained that the album title could be interpreted in two ways, either as arrogance or composure. Unfortunately, the album was leaked online before its official release.

In November 2008, David launched his first greatest hits album, featuring two singles, “Where’s Your Love” and “Insomnia.” The album included a re-recorded version of “Walking Away” with four different artists. “Greatest Hits” debuted at No. 48 on the UK Albums chart, and David subsequently embarked on a tour across Russia, the Far East, and Los Angeles from February to April 2009. In 2010, the lead single, “One More Lie: Standing in the Shadows,” from David’s fifth album, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” reached No. 76 on the charts. The album, released on March 29, 2010, entered the UK chart at No. 13. Another notable single from the album was “All Alone Tonight (Stop, Look, Listen).”

In January 2013, David took to Twitter to announce his signing of a publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group. Following this announcement, he embarked on a global tour spanning Australia, Europe, and England in March of the same year. In 2014, David tantalized his fans with the release of two teaser tracks, namely “Cold” and “Seduction.” The year 2016 marked a significant move in his career as he signed with Insanity Records and graced the stage at the Ultra Music Festival.

September 2016 witnessed the release of David’s sixth studio album, “Following My Intuition,” a milestone in his career as it secured the top spot on the UK Albums Chart, marking his first number one album since his debut in 2000.

Building on this success, David announced his seventh album, “The Time Is Now,” in September 2017. The album, released in January 2018, featured the lead single “Heartline” and the second single “I Know You,” a collaboration with Bastille. Impressively, “I Know You” peaked at No. 5, marking David’s highest-charting single since 2005’s “Don’t Love You No More.” The album itself debuted at No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart.

Maintaining his musical momentum, David dropped a new single in May 2019 titled “When You Know What Love Is” and made a noteworthy appearance on the reality show Love Island later that summer. Continuing to grace the airwaves, his next UK single, “Do You Miss Me Much,” was released on August 23, 2019. David received prestigious recognition when he was included in the Queen’s New Year Honours list and was awarded an MBE on December 30, 2020, acknowledging his significant contributions to UK music. Simultaneously, his manager, Colin Lester, received an OBE for his noteworthy services to charity and the music industry.

Looking ahead, David’s next project, “22,” is anticipated to hit the music scene sometime in 2022, promising another chapter in the artist’s enduring musical journey.

Personal Life and Activism

In 2010, he received the designation of Goodwill Ambassador against tuberculosis from the World Health Organization. As part of his ambassadorial responsibilities, he journeyed to South Africa to deepen his understanding of the disease, engaging with survivors and meeting dedicated scientists committed to combatting tuberculosis.

Beyond his philanthropic endeavors, David remains a steadfast supporter of his hometown football team, Southampton F.C.

While rumors once connected him romantically to actress Sofia Vergara in 2003, he has reportedly maintained a single status for the majority of his career, channeling his focus into his musical pursuits.

Real Estate

