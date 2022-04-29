Court Documents Shared with Jury Show Amber Heard Sought Payout from Johnny Depp in Exchange for Silence

In exchange for keeping mum about their difficult relationship, Amber Heard sought a cushy payoff from estranged spouse Johnny Depp, according to a new court filing.

According to a 2016 letter presented during the former couples’ bombshell defamation trial, Heard said she wouldn’t submit an order of protection if Depp allowed her access to his SUV and three downtown Los Angeles penthouses — all at his expense.

The attorney for Heard, Samantha Spector, wrote on May 24, 2016 that the actress wanted to reach an agreement “to do everything possible to keep this personal matter out of the media glare.”

Spector said the actress demanded “exclusive use and possession of the black Range Rover, the vehicle she is currently driving, with Johnny to continue to make all payments.”

Heard also requested “exclusive use and possession of 849 S. Broadway, Penthouse Nos. 1, 3 and 5 with Johnny continuing to pay mortgage, utilities, etc.,” and also sought $100,000 in legal fees and $25,000 “for forensic account costs.”

The document was put on display during Depp’s divorce case against 36-year-old Heard in Fairfax, Virginia, where he is seeking $50 million in damages.

In additional testimony on Thursday, ACLU General Counsel Terence Daugherty said that Heard never paid the organization a $3.5 million pledge that she had made, merely paying $350,000.

Daugherty said the ACLU reached out to Heard in 2019 about the pledged annual installments “and we learned that she was having financial difficulties.”

Musk, who dated Heard after her divorce from Johnny Depp, had made a payment of $1 million to the ACLU during the time that they dated.

Daugherty said the ACLU pushed to enhance a 2018 Washington Post op-ed article on domestic abuse written by Heard.

We’ll keep you up to date on more developments in the trial as they happen.