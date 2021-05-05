Could Emily Blunt be the MCU‘s Sue Storm for The Fantastic Four? Well, we don’t know for sure but apparently, she’s Marvel‘s first choice. What’s so very interesting about this potential casting choice is the interesting history that Emily Blunt has with the MCU.

Fantastic Four

Did you know that Emily Blunt came dangerously close to joining the MCU more than once? It sounds a little unbelievable, but it’s completely true. At this point, she’s gonna end up in a Marvel film eventually, right?

Emily Blunt was Jon Favreau‘s top choice to play Natasha Romanoff for Ironman 2. As crazy as it is we almost ended up with a completely different Black Widow. Sadly, Blunt couldn’t commit to the film because Fox exorcised their contractual option and forced her to star in Gulliver’s Travels instead. At least she got to be in it with Jack Black!

That wasn’t the only role Blunt couldn’t commit to. She also was almost Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger. This time it was because of scheduling conflicts, which crushed her chances at joining the MCU near the very beginning.

Finally, she was an early frontrunner to play Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. As we all know, Brie Larson ended up with that role though.

The Fantastic Four rumors are far more interesting since it’s not just her who could be potentially cast. The rumors extend to her husband, John Krasinski. His rumored part is that of Mr. Fantastic himself. Tipster Mikey Sutton claims she is Marvel’s first choice to play Sue Storm. This is all information we’ve heard before though.

Just a couple of months ago, there was a rumor claiming she passed on the role. Still, it seems like her name can’t stop being thrown around with The Fantastic Four, so maybe that means something? I know I certainly wouldn’t be opposed to seeing Blunt portray Sue Storm. I think she’d be great!

What do you guys think though? Would you like to see Emily Blunt portray Sue Storm? Let us know in the comments.