The Marvel Cinematic Universe has certainly gone through some changes over the years. Things at one time considered canon are being wiped out or disregarded at an alarming rate. Just look at Agents Of Shield and the Netflix series. Both were, at one point, touted as canon to the MCU. Now, the Netflix shows are apparently not and Agents Of Shield‘s status is up in the air. Could Agents Of Shield return to the MCU?

After Kevin Feige was promoted to the company’s CCO, one of the first things he did was abolish Marvel Television and wipe out the other shows from their canon status. That couldn’t have been an easy decision considering how many references to the MCU shows like AOS and Agent Carter have. Hell, Agents Of Shield features Coulson, who was literally a character in The Avengers.

Now all the MCU fans are worried. These shows were not bad by any means, several of them ranking in certain fans’ top picks. The Netflix shows in particular were heavily praised as they were airing on the streaming service. Fans want these characters back, as they were, and they’ve been vocal about it, too.

Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Krysten Ritter, Clark Gregg, and Chloe Bennet are just a few of the actors that Marvel fans are begging to see returned. Many of these already have rumors surrounding when they could be returning to the MCU. Hopefully, we get actual confirmation sooner rather than later.

The newest rumors surrounding Agents Of Shield revolve around a soft reboot of sorts. It would see all the characters introduced to the MCU intact, just without ever referencing their previous adventures. Like that Marvel would have more control over the characters’ histories and can decide what is and is not canon.

It may not be a perfect solution, but if it’s between a soft reboot and not having these characters at all, it’s safe to say which fans will pick.