Corey Feldman Wants a ‘Goonies’ Sequel

No matter the odds, Goonies never say die and Corey Feldman is no exception when it comes to a sequel of 1985’s smash hit. As one of the most beloved stars of ’80s Hollywood, his iconic performances in movies like Gremlins, Stand By Me, The Lost Boys and The Goonies solidified him as an era-defining icon. Despite all this success throughout his career — he still eagerly awaits more adventures with the lovable gang known affectionately as “The Goonies”.

Corey Feldman has had an unprecedented career trajectory, from his early films The Goonies and Gremlins to more recent projects Corbin Nash and 13 Fanboy. Recently in a conversation with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, Corey discussed his fondness of the movie “The Goonies” as well as speculations about its sequel.

During his candid interview, Corey Feldman reflects on his journey through the entertainment industry, shares personal hardships he has faced along the way, and of course — the long-awaited sequel to The Goonies. Which — according to the actor — has been listed on IMDb for more than 20 years.

“Listen, back when Dick (Richard Donner) was alive, we were all pining for it. In fact Sean (Astin) and I actually wrote a treatment at one point, and we presented it to Dick and Steven (Spielberg’s) Assistant, and Chris (Columbus) — and they loved it, but they said it was too expensive at the time. Which I didn’t understand. I’m like ‘If you’re gonna do a sequel to this movie, it’s got to be expensive.’”

It is uncertain if the mischievous youngsters from Goon Docks will make a comeback to the big screen, yet we’ll never give up hope like they did. Much like our protagonists, we won’t be giving in anytime soon!