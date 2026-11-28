Dallas beat Phoenix 113–109 on November 27. Flagg filled the box score, Max Christie closed it at the line, and the Mavericks earned a home quarterfinal against San Antonio.

Cooper Flagg scored 34 points as the Dallas Mavericks turned a 21-point deficit into a 113–109 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday, November 27. Dallas ended group play 4–0 and earned the top seed in the Western Conference side of the NBA Cup bracket. The Mavericks will host San Antonio on December 4 in the quarterfinals. It was their fifth consecutive win overall, a streak that took a dramatic turn at Mortgage Matchup Center when Phoenix led 92–71 late in the third quarter.

Flagg also recorded eight assists, seven rebounds, five steals and four blocks. Dallas needed somebody to carry a large share of the offense with Kyrie Irving out, and Flagg also helped the team create additional possessions on defense. He had support late from Max Christie and Naji Marshall, both singled out in the Mavericks’ game report. Christie connected with Flagg for a fourth-quarter alley-oop and made four free throws in the final eight seconds. The Association’s box score and game coverage show why a 34-point headline only tells part of what happened.

MAVERICKS at SUNS · Emirates NBA Cup full game highlights, November 27, 2026. Video by NBA.

The run started with stops

The Mavericks’ team account puts the 21-point deficit with 1:40 left in the third quarter. A team that far behind can make its task harder by treating each possession as if it must erase several trips’ worth of work. Dallas needed defensive stops before its scoring could translate into meaningful progress. According to the Mavericks’ report, Phoenix went 6-for-21 from the floor in the fourth and made two of 12 three-point attempts. Dallas also forced five turnovers in the period.

That combination made it possible for the visitors to score in more than one way. A miss or turnover can let a defense run before a half-court matchup is set. It also limits the opportunities for the leading team to answer immediately. Dallas could keep adding to the comeback on possessions that produced a basket near the rim. A team that tries to hurry its way back with long shots has to contend not just with variance but with what happens on the other end when the attempt misses.

The dunk that came with 5:53 left is a helpful marker. Christie’s pass to Flagg cut the Phoenix advantage to six, 100–94. The Suns had not lost control of the scoreboard, but a lead that size can vanish in two good defensive possessions. It also asks questions of both teams’ half-court execution. The team ahead has to generate a reasonably good shot without simply running the clock. The challenger can be patient enough to use the best action available, knowing there is still room to recover from a miss.

The early work after 92–71 also gave coach Dusty May a different set of closing options. A lead wide enough to survive several ordinary possessions can invite a trailing coach to try desperate combinations. Once Christie and Flagg had pulled Dallas within two possessions, every lineup decision could bear on what happened over the next couple of trips. The comeback gave Dallas a reason to keep using possessions well before the game demanded a final shot.

Flagg and Christie handled different parts of the finish

Dallas’s report credits Flagg with shots in the paint that helped get the Mavericks in front 107–106 and with another interior basket after that. Those plays matter because they came once the team had used much of its energy catching up. Playing from ahead poses a slightly different problem. The defense can respond more urgently and a turnover can offer the other team the opportunity it has been waiting for. An interior finish gives the offense a result without needing to hold the ball for a perfect last shot.

Christie’s four late free throws took the game into a different rhythm. Free throws put points on the board with the clock stopped. For a team that had spent much of the evening chasing Phoenix, they offered an opportunity to turn a lead into a margin the opponent had to overcome with very little time. The sequence also shows the value of having more than one player make a decisive play in a close game. The person who made the later free throws had already helped create one of its important field goals.

Flagg’s box score gives another way to understand the comeback without asking a single highlight to stand in for the entire quarter. The steals and blocks indicate that he disrupted possessions in ways that do not show up in the points column. Eight assists are a sign of his involvement in teammates’ scoring. A productive game from a high-usage player can look deceptively solitary on a highlights reel. The pass from Christie and the line from the box score help show how offense flowed in both directions.

What the win means for the bracket

The perfect group record gave Dallas home court for the quarterfinal against the Spurs. The result also counted in the regular season, moving the Mavericks to 12–7. Those are separate consequences of the same game. A fan who wants to know how the club is progressing over months can track the regular-season record. A fan following the Cup can move directly to the knockout bracket and look at the December 4 matchup.

A knockout quarterfinal also changes the way Friday’s performance should be read. The chance to host gives Dallas a familiar floor and crowd. It does not tell the Mavericks how to create a 21-point comeback against a different opponent if they are behind again. The repeatable piece is the ability to survive a stretch without Irving by creating points through several players, winning some possessions on defense and finding the paint late. The details will look different when the opponent can prepare specifically for the Mavericks.

Phoenix had enough of Friday’s game under control to build a substantial lead. Dallas had to keep playing well into the fourth even after its momentum became obvious. The comeback made Flagg’s all-around production visible in a competitive finish, and it gave Christie and Marshall material roles in a win that changed the Cup bracket. The next question for Dallas is whether that distribution of work can hold up in the game it earned at home.

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