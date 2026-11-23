The Indiana band’s eighth Macy’s appearance is part of the November 26 centennial parade on NBC and Peacock.

Concord High School’s Marching Minutemen were headed from the Elkhart, Indiana, area to New York on Monday for the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. John Bailey’s reporting for WNDU, published November 22 and updated as the trip approached, followed members of the drumline who help set the tempo for more than 200 bandmates. Macy’s confirms the program includes the Concord group and will air November 26 on NBC and Peacock. The departure is the new part of a story that began with a published selection more than a year earlier.

The band’s selection was covered by WVPE’s Michael Gallenberger on October 8, 2025. At that point, Concord’s director of music Bryan Golden discussed the work still ahead, from the travel arrangements to the performance prepared for the television cameras. The reporting from Elkhart now puts rehearsal behind the trip and the performance in front of it. FanFest previously covered the documentary about the parade’s workshop. This story follows the students and the challenges of getting a live performance ready for the route.

What the drumline does for more than 200 people

A large marching band has to move and play at the same time. A beat that a person can follow in a rehearsal room has a wider responsibility when people are distributed across a moving formation. Participants need to remain aware of their own position and of what their part contributes. The drumline gives the musicians a time reference that can help those pieces remain together. WNDU’s report on the section supplies a specific way to understand how months of preparation can become visible in a few minutes on television.

The work is both musical and physical. Repeating a passage can make the notes, steps and changes in direction familiar enough that performers have attention available for what is happening around them. A crowded route has its own sounds and activity. A parade also moves through a series of places rather than bringing every audience member to a single stage. That gives the band a reason to practice how it carries a clear idea through motion.

The fact that several people can hear a beat does not tell anyone by itself how an entire group will coordinate. There are starting cues, parts that change and decisions about how to space a formation. Fans watching a marching group can pay attention to when a musical change becomes visible in the movement, or when rows make a new shape. Those points make it possible to notice something about the performance even if the viewer cannot identify all the instruments.

Selection and performance are different milestones

WVPE reported that Concord was among the marching bands selected for the centennial parade. Golden’s discussion of the television segment offered a practical detail about the assignment. A school has to develop a performance that can be understood during a brief period on camera. The route remains a live event, while the camera gives each band a much shorter space in which to make an impression on viewers watching from home. Both are real parts of the same performance.

A television segment also rewards clarity in a way that is easy to understand. A person standing above a large rehearsal space can see several parts of a formation at once. A director working with multiple cameras selects what an audience can see moment by moment. If an idea depends on the relationship among several groups, there has to be a point at which the view makes that relationship clear. The band can plan where its ideas become most distinct. The broadcast is another set of choices around that work.

The students do not arrive at the assignment all at once. WNDU reported that the drumline had been preparing since summer band camp. That stretch of training connects the earlier public announcement with the departure for New York. It also explains why an article about one school is a different view of this parade from an overview of its floats and balloons. The route is fixed for a single morning. A large part of the work has already happened in local rehearsals that the television audience never sees.

Watching Concord in the centennial parade

Macy’s says the parade is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. in all U.S. time zones on the NBC and Peacock telecast. That is the start of the program, not a promised appearing time for Concord. The organizer’s announcement identifies the school among the participating marching bands. It does not assign an exact minute to each group in the sources reviewed. For a viewer who wants to see Concord, the published broadcast start is the usable timing detail.

The parade has recognizable elements that can make an individual band’s effort easy to overlook. A large balloon is designed for someone to recognize at a distance. A performance by a school changes shape and sound while it passes. That gives a home viewer a reason to listen for when a repeated rhythm moves into a new part and to look at how the formation changes around it. When the camera shifts from a broadly recognizable parade image to specific musicians, it offers something the audience cannot learn by reading the names on a lineup.

WNDU separately reported that the school was preparing for its eighth Macy’s parade appearance. That places the centennial trip inside a longer school history. The students participating now still have to learn and rehearse the current performance for themselves. The familiar part is the institution’s connection to the parade, while the particular piece viewers see on Thursday is the work of the current group.

The Concord students are also traveling as a group, something the WNDU interviews returned to as the departure approached. For the people watching at home the New York appearance may be the first time they encounter the band. For the band it follows successive rehearsals, an announced selection and a Monday trip east. All of that work has to be reduced to an intelligible sound and movement at the time the cameras are there. The result is a part of the holiday broadcast with a local history a viewer can now follow from the first announcement to the morning of the performance.

Sources

Concord High School marching band heads to New York for 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — WNDU · John Bailey, November 22, updated November 23, 2026

The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Brings Holiday Magic to Life Through a Celebration of Culture and Creativity — Macy’s, November 13, 2026

Concord Marching Minutemen selected for 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2026 — WVPE · Michael Gallenberger, October 8, 2025

Concord marching band prepares for eighth appearance in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — WNDU · John Bailey, November 21, 2026

America’s Parade documentary coverage — FanFest, November 20, 2026

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