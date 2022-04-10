Cobra Kai: Creators Teasing Appearance of Hilary Swank in Season Five

As the series continues to explore the franchise’s history, Cobra Kai loyalists have been hoping that The Next Karate Kid star and two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank would make a surprise appearance.

In an interview with Deadline, Schlossberg added fuel to the fire when it comes to the A-lister reprising her role.

“Anything is possible. I always say if you’re a fan of The Next Karate Kid and you want to see Julie Pierce who Hilary Swank played, we’re the show to watch to see if that happens. Season 5 is going to be coming out. It’s in the can. Anything is possible. Julie Pierce is one of the toys in the toy chest so we’ll see.”

In The Karate Kid, Swank played Julie, a young woman from Boston, Massachusetts coping with the death of her parents. After visiting a veterans’ event, Mr. Miyagi meets her and begins training her once he sees her potential. As she learns to cope with her loss while strengthening as a fighter, she learns how to deal with it.

Cobra Kai has a tradition of bringing back characters from the franchise into the series. John Kreese (Martin Kove), who was Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) sensei officially joined in season 2, Elisabeth Shue reprised her role as Ali Mills in season 3, and The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) was a major threat in season 4.

Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) and Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) from The Karate Kid Part II have also appeared on the show, and the next logical step is for Swank to join the action. It will be fascinating to see how she interacts with the older Karate Kid cast and the younger generation, given that her film takes place after the original trilogy.

When Coba Kai season 5 debuts on Netflix, viewers will have to see if the Swank rumors are true.