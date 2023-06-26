Co-Star Says Jamie Foxx is ‘Resting’ and ‘Well,’ ‘He’s going to be back’

Jamie Foxx experienced a health issue more than two months ago, but details surrounding the incident and his current condition remain undisclosed, leaving fans in the dark.

While those close to Foxx have chosen to keep specifics private, Porscha Coleman, Foxx’s former co-star in the 2021 series “Dad You’re Embarrassing Me,” provided a general update on his well-being and shared insights into his upcoming projects.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 BET Awards, Coleman stated, “I’ve talked to people very close to Foxx, [he] is doing well.” She acknowledged Foxx’s penchant for privacy, explaining, “One thing about Jamie is that he’s always valued his privacy. If you’ve noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low.”

Regarding her time working with Foxx, she expressed admiration, saying, “Foxx is somebody that I’ve always looked up to, and he’s just a mind-blowing personality to be around because whatever’s on the paper he’s not going to do. So, you have to understand and be prepared; when Jamie is going somewhere you better go right there with him!”

Coleman expressed excitement for Foxx’s return and mentioned his numerous upcoming projects, including a new game show called “We Are Family,” which he will co-host with his daughter Corinne Foxx on the Fox network.

Despite the updates on Foxx’s professional endeavors, little is known about his health condition. In May, Foxx broke his silence on social media, thanking his fans for their support and indicating that he felt blessed. Corinne also reassured concerned followers that her father had been out of the hospital for weeks and was recuperating. However, Foxx’s family members were later seen visiting a rehabilitation center in Chicago, raising further questions about his recovery.

During this period, boxer Mike Tyson, who has ties to Foxx as the actor is set to portray him in an upcoming biopic, mentioned hearing rumors of Foxx experiencing a stroke. Tyson clarified that he had no concrete information and expressed uncertainty about the situation, suggesting that if details were not already public, they might remain undisclosed.

In summary, while there are some updates on Foxx’s overall well-being and future projects, the specifics of his health issue and recovery have been kept private, leaving fans and the media with limited knowledge.