Clark Gregg Returning To MCU Series! Phil Coulson Is Back!

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D was the first MCU spin-off, and at the time there was no doubt to its place. Since then, it has been knocked out of continuity if it ever truly was and the show has ended. That hasn’t stopped people from wanting Phil Coulson back in the MCU though. Well, Clark Gregg is returning to the MCU.

Fans are getting their wish… kind of.

Clark Gregg is returning to the MCU for a Disney+ series, but that series is animated. That’s right, we’re going to see Phil Coulson in Marvel’s What If…? The series is going to explore all kinds of “what if” scenarios taking place in the MCU. One example of this is T’challa as Star Lord. So, obviously the kind of stuff you wouldn’t normally see.

Some MCU actors are even coming on to reprise their roles, however it seems like Scarlett Johansson won’t be one of them. This is most likely due to the ongoing legal battle she is facing with Disney. She isn’t super impressed with how Black Widow was also released on Disney+ Premiere Access.

Still, none of that should stop us from getting excited for Marvel’s What If…? because it seems like the show is going to be awesome. Because of the nature of the show it also has the potential to be the craziest MCU content.

All of the MCU Disney+ series have been huge hits so far, but Marvel’s What If…? will mark the first animated series. The series is premiering pretty soon here, actually, on August 11 so we’re less than two weeks away! And now we know Clark Gregg is returning, so we have more reasons than ever to be excited!

