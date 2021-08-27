Chyler Leigh Talks About Joining Armageddon On The Flash!

So by now, you’ve probably heard about the upcoming Arrowverse event, Armageddon! The event will feature Despero (Tony Curran) as the main villain. Armageddon will also bring back a ton of awesome Arrowverse heroes, surprising some of us. Not Chyler Leigh, though. Chyler Leigh knew she wasn’t done with Alex Danvers!

Chyler Leigh is primarily on Supergirl, though she has appeared in previous Arrowverse crossovers. What’s different about her appearance this time around? By the time Armageddon rolls around, Supergirl will already be over!

Supergirl is currently airing its final season, and as sad as that is Armageddon makes it clear that anyone can come back! From now on, an Arrowverse show ending doesn’t mean we’ll never see that character again… and that’s an exciting prospect.

Chyler Leigh spoke to TheWrap recently, where she revealed how excited she was to be a part of Armageddon!

“What I will say is I am very, very, very grateful to be part of it. I was asked if I was interested, and if I wanted to, you know, take part and I was like, ‘Uhhh, hell yeah. I knew I wasn’t quite done with Alex or Sentinel. I just had that feeling, you know? Along the way, I was like ‘I’m just not … I’m not ready yet!’” she told the outlet. She went on to talk about how Sentinel will be key when facing the new threat in Armageddon, saying, “Last I spoke with Eric [Wallace], their showrunner, Alex does get to have a really, pretty special part of the event,”

Chyler Leigh knew she wasn’t done with Alex Danvers, even though we didn’t! Are you excited to see her return in Armageddon? Let us know down in the comments!

The Flash is returning for its next season on November 16 on The CW. As for Chyler Leigh, you can catch her on Tuesdays right now on Supergirl!